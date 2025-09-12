BML 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.6%)
Thal Limited to invest $16mn in grain storage & milling facility in Punjab

BR Web Desk Published 12 Sep, 2025 09:59am

Thal Limited (THALL) has announced plans to establish a wholly owned subsidiary in Pakistan to set up a modern grain storage and milling facility in Muzaffargarh, Punjab, with an investment of up to $16 million (Rs5.22 billion).

The listed company disclosed the development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday.

“The Board of Directors of Thal Limited, in its meeting held on September 11, 2025, approved the incorporation in Karachi, Pakistan under the provisions of the Companies Act 2017, of a wholly owned subsidiary, as a private company limited by shares, to set up a high quality storage facility for major grains such as wheat and corn,” read the notice.

Share acquisition: Thal Limited to commence talks with SECMC stakeholders

THALL shared that alongside storage infrastructure, the new company will also integrate milling solutions to process and mill grains, with improved quality and value.

“The Board of Directors of the company have also approved, subject to compliance with all applicable statutory and legal requirements, the investment of up to $16 million (or equivalent in Pakistani Rupees) by the company in such wholly-owned subsidiary,” read the notice.

The above-mentioned investment will be executed in phases, with completion expected within 20 months. “This initiative is expected to play a significant role in improving Pakistan’s food security in the future,” it said.

Thal Limited was incorporated in Pakistan as a public limited company in 1966. The company’s principal activity is the manufacturing of jute goods, engineering goods, laminate sheets and paper sacks.

