CDWP clears seven projects worth Rs236bn

ISLAMABAD: The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) has cleared seven development projects with a total cost of Rs 236 billion.

The CDWP approved three development projects costing eight billion rupees and recommended four projects valued Rs 228 billion to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) for final approval.

The CDWP met here on Thursday with Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, and Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission, in the chair.

The agenda focused on development projects across key sectors, including Education & Training, Transport & Communications, Energy, Health, Mass Media, and Water Resources.

A project, namely “Action to Strengthen Performance for Inclusive and Responsive Education Program (TA Component)” was presented in the meeting and was approved in principle at the revised cost of 1.38 billion.

While discussing the project, Ahsan Iqbal emphasized the need for transparency with the directions that all project details be published on official websites and public feedback be sought regarding the program’s design, implementation, and outcomes.

The Minister further directed that special focus be given to Balochistan where education indicators remain critically low, and the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) should be developed as a model of reform in the education sector.

A health sector project, namely “Establishment of Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cancer Treatment and Research, Lahore” costing Rs 74.92 billion, was referred to ECNEC for further consideration.

The project is proposed to be financed through the provincial Annual Development Programme (ADP). The Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cancer Treatment and Research (NSICTR) will be developed in Lahore in two phases, offering state-of-the-art facilities for cancer diagnosis, treatment, and research.

A project related to Mass media was also presented in the meeting. A project namely, “the 34.5 MW Harpo Hydropower Project was also presented in the meeting.

The CDWP referred the scheme to the ECNEC, which will look into the revised cost that has been increased to Rs 34.34 billion. The project is proposed to be financed through Foreign Donor Agencies (AFD) of France, KFW of Germany, and a local share from the PSDP.”

Ahsan Iqbal expressed displeasure over the slow progress since 2014 and the non-utilisation of foreign grant/soft loan for the strategic project. On the other hand, people of Gilgit-Baltistan are facing an electricity crisis in the area.

Economic Affairs Division (EAD) confirmed availability of foreign funding for the project, the Ministry of Water Resources and WAPDA were directed to ensure financing from their own resources within the approved timelines.

Ahsan Iqbal directed the EAD to negotiate new foreign loan agreements only if the Ministry of Finance guarantees the availability of adequate rupee cover in the PSDP. Otherwise, due to the lack of rupee cover, the reduced PSDP will increase the portfolio of sick projects and result in multiple throw-forwards beyond control, turning into another circular debt–like menace for the economy.

Two projects related to the transport and Communication sector were also approved at a revised cost of Rs 4.67 billion.

Another revised project namely, “Land Acquisition, Affected Properties Compensation and Relocation of Utilities for Construction of 959 Km Karachi – Lahore Motorway (KLM) (excluding 136 km of M-9 and 57 km of M-4 Completed” costing Rs 68.74 billion was referred to the ECNEC for further consideration.

The project entails the acquisition of 25,925 acres of land, including 23,975 acres for road construction and 1,950 acres for interchanges, service, and rest areas, to develop a 959-kilometre section of the 1,152-kilometre Karachi–Lahore Motorway (KLM), a priority initiative of the Government.

The scope covers land acquisition, compensation, resettlement, and relocation of utilities, ensuring a clear Right of Way (RoW) for construction.

Once completed, the KLM will significantly enhance road connectivity along the country’s main North–South traffic corridor. DCPC directed NHA to ensure completion of the Sukkur- Hyderabad Motorway within three years.

A Government of Balochistan project, namely “Balochistan Water Resources Development Sector Project (BWRDSP) for Zhob and Mula River Basin with a revised cost of 49.9 billion, was referred to the ECNEC. The project will be financed through an ADB loan of USD 148 million (78.99 percent), an ADB grant of USD 5 million (2.67 percent), and a contribution of USD 34.37 million (18.34 percent).

The BWRDSP focuses on strengthening water infrastructure, agriculture, and livelihoods in different areas of Balochistan.

The project includes the construction of Siri Toi and Karkh dams, rehabilitation of canals, development of command areas, installation of high-efficiency irrigation systems, and watershed restoration. It will also establish a provincial Water Resources Information System, deploy advanced monitoring tools, and promote women-led agribusinesses alongside farmer capacity building.

With interventions in groundwater recharge, improved seed distribution, and institutional strengthening, the initiative aims to enhance water security, boost agricultural productivity, support livelihoods, and build climate resilience across Balochistan.

The CDWP also accorded concept clearance for exploring international financing for five concept clearance proposals, including three agriculture-related financing proposals from the Government of Balochistan and the issuance of Panda Bond by the Ministry of Finance.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025