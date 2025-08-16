CDWP clears 15 projects worth Rs518.972bn

ISLAMABAD: The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) cleared a total of 15 different development projects at the cost of Rs518.972 billion, out of these, six projects with a cost of Rs22.487 billion were approved at the CDWP level and nine projects amounting to Rs496.485 billion were recommended to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for final approval.

The CDWP met with Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal in the chair at P-Block Secretariat on Friday.

The meeting was attended by Awais Manzur Sumra, Secretary Planning, along with VC PIDE, other members of the Planning Commission, federal secretaries, heads of Provincial Planning and Development (P&D) boards/departments, and senior representatives from relevant federal ministries and provincial governments.

CDWP approves eight development projects

The agenda focused on development projects across key sectors, including Education and Training, Health, Higher Education, Physical Planning and Housing, Social welfare, Special Areas (AJK and GB) and Transport and Communications.

Four projects related to Higher Education sector were approved by the forum after detailed discussion namely, “Uplifting of Academic and Infrastructure Facilities at Hazara Universality, Mansehra” with the revised cost of Rs2,804.899 million, “Establishment of Women Sub-Campus at Batkhela, University of Malakand” with the revised cost of Rs1,341.873 million, Allama Muhammad Iqbal Scholarships for Bangladesh, Central Asian and Friendly countries study in Pakistan (HEC)- New worth Rs6,637.088 million and hostels for UET Lahore and Sub-Campuses - New worth Rs3,357.095 million.

Expressing concern over the decline in foreign student admissions, the minister emphasised that Pakistan’s universities still have the capacity to attract them and should offer more scholarships, particularly targeting students from Central Asia, Africa, and other Global South countries.

He underscored that higher education is a form of soft power, and attracting at least 10,000 international students would not only enhance the country’s goodwill and image abroad but also increase remittances.

The deputy chairman of the Planning Commission directed that a special meeting be convened to review the scholarships policy to encourage greater international enrollment.

A project related to Education and Training sector presented in the meeting namely, “System Transformation Grant (STG)-New” worth Rs10.605 billion refereed to ECNEC for further consideration. Source of financing of the project is GPE Grant (World Bank). The project aims to advance Pakistan’s progress towards SDG 4 — inclusive and quality education — by improving access, retention, and quality in the school system.

A project related to health sector presented in the meeting namely, “Jinnah Medical Complex and Research Center (JMC&RC) previously Quaid-e-Azam Health Tower Islamabad-New” worth Rs1,429.150 million was approved by the forum.

Two project of physical planning and housing sector presented in the meeting namely, “Flood Response Emergency Housing Project (Phase III) EIB/GoS Financing” worth Rs42.09 billion were referred to ECNEC for further consideration. The project is proposed to be financed through foreign funding of EIB. It aims to rebuild over 116,000 multi-hazard resilient homes for flood victims in Sindh and provide inclusive infrastructure for vulnerable groups.

Another project of physical planning andhousing sector got the approval namely, “AJK Legislative Assembly Complex” with the revised cost of Rs6,917.11 million.

Two projects related to social welfare sector presented in the meeting namely, “Sindh Coastal Resilience Project (SCRP) – Livelihood AND Community Infrastructure - New” worth Rs30.915 billion was referred to ECNEC for further consideration. The project is proposed to be financed through foreign funding of IFAD.

The Sindh Coastal Resilience Project (SCRP) – Livelihood and Community Infrastructure aims to promote inclusive and climate-resilient livelihoods for smallholder farmers, fisherfolk, and disadvantaged groups, including women, youth, and the landless, across 500 villages in Badin, Sujawal, and Thatta.

While discussing the project, the deputy chairman of the forum, AhsanIqbal, constituted the formation of a committee under the Secretary of Planning to conduct a detailed review of the project before submission to ECNEC, ensuring that all requirements highlighted by the CDWP forum are fully addressed.

Another project of Social Welfare sector presented in the meeting namely, “Karachi Water & Sewerage Services Improvement Project(KWSSIP) Phase-II” referred to the ECNEC with the revised cost of Rs185.895 billion. This WB-, AIIB-, and EIB-financed initiative will enhance Karachi’s water and sewerage systems through infrastructure upgrades, institutional reforms, and capacity building.

While reviewing development projects in Sindh, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission and Federal Minister for Planning, Ahsan Iqbal, reaffirmed that Sindh’s development initiatives remain a top priority for the federal government.

He assured that the federation is fully committed to supporting the province and is making every possible effort to meet its development needs. During the meeting, the Minister emphasized the importance of expediting the implementation of ongoing projects to ensure timely benefits for the people of Sindh.

A project related to Special Areas of AJK & GB presented in the meeting namely “Construction of Road from Pissan to Hoper Nagar (40KM.) (Shahrah–e–Nagar)” referred to the ECNEC with the revised cost of Rs13,764.926 million.

