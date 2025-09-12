BML 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.12%)
BOP 18.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.68%)
CNERGY 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
CPHL 102.24 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.06%)
DCL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.92%)
DGKC 234.11 Decreased By ▼ -5.59 (-2.33%)
FCCL 58.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.29%)
FFL 18.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.81%)
GCIL 34.50 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (7.14%)
HUBC 195.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-0.8%)
KEL 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
KOSM 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.34%)
LOTCHEM 27.05 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (6.16%)
MLCF 106.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.32%)
NBP 176.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-0.74%)
PAEL 56.48 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (2.99%)
PIAHCLA 19.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.95%)
PIBTL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.77%)
POWER 18.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.53%)
PPL 191.25 Decreased By ▼ -4.81 (-2.45%)
PREMA 41.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.48%)
PRL 32.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.12%)
PTC 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.34%)
SNGP 132.41 Decreased By ▼ -2.54 (-1.88%)
SSGC 45.89 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (3.19%)
TELE 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.35%)
TPLP 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
TREET 26.42 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (5.26%)
TRG 62.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.39%)
WTL 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.56%)
BR100 16,053 Decreased By -120.9 (-0.75%)
BR30 49,532 Decreased By -396.3 (-0.79%)
KSE100 156,141 Decreased By -879.6 (-0.56%)
KSE30 47,721 Decreased By -359.9 (-0.75%)
Sep 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-09-12

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (September 11, 2025). ====================================...
Recorder Report Published 12 Sep, 2025 05:54am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (September 11, 2025).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                156,141.25
High:                     157,816.77
Low:                      156,103.81
Net Change:                   879.55
Volume (000):                402,820
Value (000):              29,119,348
Makt Cap (000)         4,631,338,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 24,639.15
NET CH                     (+) 32.72
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 13,265.11
NET CH                    (-) 115.88
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 45,360.39
NET CH                    (-) 212.55
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 25,690.37
NET CH                    (-) 170.50
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 13,582.06
NET CH                    (-) 180.64
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,414.15
NET CH                      (+) 9.81
------------------------------------
As on:             11-September-2025
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

BRIndex100 BR Sectoral Indices BR Automobile Assembler Index BR Cement Index BR Commercial Banks Index

Comments

200 characters

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

Hike in expenditures & tariff: Nepra, consumers question Wapda’s ‘request’

PBS overreports Pakistan’s trade data by USD6.4bn?

Jul, Aug trade performance reviewed: Exports stay stable at USD5.11bn

PM meets Qatari leadership, vows Pakistan’s full support

MoF says not confirmed as yet: IMF may send review mission to Pakistan later this month

Badini point opening, Iran barter trade: Senate panel chides MoC bigwigs for inaction

CDWP clears seven projects worth Rs236bn

Tax returns filing by salaried class: FBR rectifies major error

8,000 USC employees: Rs25.3bn severance package readied

FBR tells SC: Chambers, CAs consulted before inserting Sec 4C in tax law

Read more stories