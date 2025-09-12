KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (September 11, 2025).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 156,141.25 High: 157,816.77 Low: 156,103.81 Net Change: 879.55 Volume (000): 402,820 Value (000): 29,119,348 Makt Cap (000) 4,631,338,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 24,639.15 NET CH (+) 32.72 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 13,265.11 NET CH (-) 115.88 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 45,360.39 NET CH (-) 212.55 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 25,690.37 NET CH (-) 170.50 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 13,582.06 NET CH (-) 180.64 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,414.15 NET CH (+) 9.81 ------------------------------------ As on: 11-September-2025 ====================================

