BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (September 11, 2025). ====================================...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (September 11, 2025).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 156,141.25
High: 157,816.77
Low: 156,103.81
Net Change: 879.55
Volume (000): 402,820
Value (000): 29,119,348
Makt Cap (000) 4,631,338,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 24,639.15
NET CH (+) 32.72
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 13,265.11
NET CH (-) 115.88
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 45,360.39
NET CH (-) 212.55
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 25,690.37
NET CH (-) 170.50
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 13,582.06
NET CH (-) 180.64
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,414.15
NET CH (+) 9.81
------------------------------------
As on: 11-September-2025
====================================
