SBP reserves rise by $34mn, stand at $14.34bn

The foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased by $34 million on a weekly basis, clocking in at $14.34 billion as of September 5, 2025, data released on Thursday showed.

Total liquid foreign reserves stood at $19.68 billion, while net foreign reserves held by commercial banks amounted to $5.34 billion.

“During the week ended on 05-Sep-2025, SBP’s foreign exchange reserves increased by US$ 34 million to US$ 14,336.3 million,” it said.

Last week, the central bank’s reserves had stood at $14.30 billion.