SBP-held forex reserves rise $28m to $14.30bn

The foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased by $28 million on a weekly basis, clocking in at $14.30 billion as of August 29, 2025, data released on Thursday showed.

Total liquid foreign reserves stood at $19.66 billion. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks amounted to $5.36 billion.

“During the week ended on 29-Aug-2025, SBP reserves increased by US$28 million to US$14,302.5 million,” it said.

Last week, the central bank’s reserves had stood at $14.27 billion.