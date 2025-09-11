BML 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
Pakistan’s Avanceon secures $8.8mn contracts across Middle East

BR Web Desk Published 11 Sep, 2025 12:26pm

Avanceon Limited (AVN), a Pakistani technology company headquartered in Lahore, has secured high-value strategic projects worth $8.8 million across the Middle East region.

The listed company shared the development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday.

“Avanceon Limited is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of $8.8 million worth of strategic projects across the State of Qatar, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE),” read the notice.

The projects will be delivered through AVN’s regional subsidiaries and are closely aligned with the national development visions of the respective countries, supporting goals such as digital transformation, infrastructure modernisation, and economic diversification.

“Avanceon has been awarded major projects across the Gulf, underscoring its leadership in infrastructure and industrial automation. The company will modernise PLCs and Power Management Systems at a Qatari oil and gas plant, implement advanced building management and SCADA Systems for a chiller plant in Makkah Mukarramah, and deliver comprehensive engineering, procurement, and construction solutions for wellhead control panels in the UAE,” read the notice.

Avanceon said that he newly secured projects are not just contracts, but are also directly tied to the long-term national agendas of Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

“Each vision emphasises sustainable growth, economic diversification, smart infrastructure, and a knowledge-driven economy. Avanceon’s advanced automation, control, and digital transformation solutions directly enable these goals — delivering real-time data intelligence, operational efficiency, and future-ready systems across critical sectors such as energy, water, transportation, and manufacturing.

“Through these projects, Avanceon strengthens its commitment to the region, contributing to national priorities with cutting-edge technology and world-class engineering,” the company added.

Avanceon Limited was incorporated in Pakistan on 26 March 2003 as a private limited company, which was converted to a public company on 31 March 2008 under the repealed Companies Ordinance, 1984.

The principal activity of the company is to trade in products of automation and control equipments and provide related technical services.

