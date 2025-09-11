Pakistani rupee registers 25th consecutive gain against US dollar

Rupee's Performance Against US Dollar Since 04 March 2025

The Pakistani rupee maintained its positive momentum against the US dollar, appreciating 0.01% in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

At close, the rupee settled at 281.56, a gain of Re0.04 against the greenback. This was the rupee’s 25th consecutive gain against the greenback.

On Wednesday, the local unit closed at 281.60.

Globally, the US dollar stabilised in early Asian trading hours on Thursday after an unexpected drop in U.S. factory-gate prices bolstered expectations the Federal Reserve will cut rates next week and traders awaited U.S. consumer price data due later in the day.

The dollar index nudged upwards to 97.822, rising for a third consecutive day after the Producer Price Index for final demand fell 0.1% during August, the Labor Department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics said on Wednesday.

Markets are trading on expectations that the prospect of the Fed easing is a certainty and the only remaining question is by how much. Traders are pricing in an 8% chance of a jumbo 50 basis points (bps) rate cut at the central bank’s September meeting, while a cut of at least 25 bps is viewed as a done deal, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch tool.

Against the yen, the dollar was trading flat at 147.41 yen.

The euro edged upwards to $1.1698 ahead of the European Central Bank’s policy meeting later on Thursday, where it is widely expected to keep rates on hold.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, held steady on Thursday as worries over softening US demand and broad oversupply risks were offset by concerns over attacks in the Middle East and the Russian war in Ukraine.

Brent crude futures were down 13 cents, or 0.2%, at $67.36 a barrel by 0729 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures lost 17 cents, or 0.3%, to $63.50.

The benchmark contracts gained more than $1 each on Wednesday after Israel’s attack on Hamas leadership in Qatar the previous day and the mobilisation of Polish and NATO air defences to shoot down suspected Russian drones that had strayed into Poland’s airspace during an attack on western Ukraine.

The gains were a continuation of an upward trend for oil prices for much of this month after touching a three-month low on September 5.