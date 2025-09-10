BML 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.64%)
BOP 18.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-5.14%)
CNERGY 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 101.32 Increased By ▲ 5.74 (6.01%)
DCL 14.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.88%)
DGKC 240.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.05%)
FCCL 58.99 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.96%)
FFL 18.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
GCIL 32.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.78%)
HUBC 197.39 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (0.96%)
KEL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.26%)
KOSM 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
LOTCHEM 25.48 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (10.02%)
MLCF 107.13 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.07%)
NBP 177.30 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (0.77%)
PAEL 54.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.94%)
PIAHCLA 20.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.06%)
PIBTL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.45%)
POWER 18.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.84%)
PPL 196.20 Increased By ▲ 3.62 (1.88%)
PREMA 42.00 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.99%)
PRL 32.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
PTC 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.07%)
SNGP 134.90 Increased By ▲ 3.41 (2.59%)
SSGC 44.60 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (5.56%)
TELE 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
TPLP 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
TREET 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.86%)
TRG 62.35 Increased By ▲ 3.76 (6.42%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.29%)
BR100 16,170 Increased By 41.9 (0.26%)
BR30 49,834 Increased By 428.8 (0.87%)
KSE100 157,021 Increased By 457.3 (0.29%)
KSE30 48,080 Increased By 84.3 (0.18%)
Sep 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Pakistani rupee records 24th successive gain against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 281-282 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published September 10, 2025 Updated September 10, 2025 03:51pm

The Pakistani rupee maintained its positive momentum against the US dollar, appreciating marginally in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

At close, the rupee settled at 281.60, a gain of Re0.01 against the greenback. This was the rupee’s 24th straight gain against the greenback.

On Tuesday, the local unit closed at 281.61.

Globally, the US dollar was steady on Wednesday as traders braced for crucial inflation reports this week that could help define the size and scope of interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve for next week and beyond.

After a dismal jobs report last week cemented expectations of the Fed lowering borrowing costs at its September 16-17 policy meeting, the only question for investors is whether the magnitude of the cut would be 25 basis points or 50 basis points.

Much of that will depend on the extent of tariffs’ impact on prices in the world’s largest economy. US producer price inflation data is due on Wednesday, followed by the consumer price inflation report on Thursday.

Traders are fully pricing in a 25 bps cut next week and have ascribed a 5% chance to a 50 bps reduction. They anticipate 66 bps of easing this year.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six other units, was steady at 97.834 after gaining 0.3% on Tuesday. The index is down about 10% in 2025 as erratic US trade policies and rate cut expectations dented the dollar’s appeal.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rose on Wednesday after Israel attacked Hamas leadership in Qatar, Poland shot down drones, and the US made a push for new sanctions on buyers of Russian oil, but concerns over crude oversupply capped further gains.

Brent crude futures were up 56 cents, or 0.8%, at $66.95 a barrel, as of 0835 GMT, and US West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained 56 cents, or 0.9%, to $63.19 a barrel.

Prices had settled up 0.6% in the previous trading session after Israel said it had attacked Hamas leadership in Doha.

Both benchmarks rose nearly 2% shortly after the attack, but then retraced much of their gains.

interbank market interbank rates Kibor interbank rates Exchange rate Interbank Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling currency exchange rates Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kibor interbank buying and selling for currency notes Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar INTERBANK MARKET RATES Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank dollar interbank Interbank rate Interbank market rates for dollar interbank rupee rate interbank market rate interbank rupee rates

Comments

200 characters

Pakistani rupee records 24th successive gain against US dollar

PSX climbs new peak, KSE-100 settles above 157,000

Shanghai Electric terminates $1.77bn deal with K-Electric

Gold prices remain stable at Rs388,100

Aurangzeb confident inflation will stay in check amid ongoing flood crisis

Pakistan, Hong Kong sign MoC to strengthen legal cooperation

Floods ravage over 1.3mn acres of agricultural land in Punjab, says PBF

Oil prices up after Israeli attacks, but oversupply caps gains

National Tariff Policy 2025-30 could hinder industrialisation in Pakistan, warns PRAC

US, India eye trade reset as Trump plans talks with Modi

Read more stories