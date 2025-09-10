Pakistani rupee records 24th successive gain against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee maintained its positive momentum against the US dollar, appreciating marginally in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

At close, the rupee settled at 281.60, a gain of Re0.01 against the greenback. This was the rupee’s 24th straight gain against the greenback.

On Tuesday, the local unit closed at 281.61.

Globally, the US dollar was steady on Wednesday as traders braced for crucial inflation reports this week that could help define the size and scope of interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve for next week and beyond.

After a dismal jobs report last week cemented expectations of the Fed lowering borrowing costs at its September 16-17 policy meeting, the only question for investors is whether the magnitude of the cut would be 25 basis points or 50 basis points.

Much of that will depend on the extent of tariffs’ impact on prices in the world’s largest economy. US producer price inflation data is due on Wednesday, followed by the consumer price inflation report on Thursday.

Traders are fully pricing in a 25 bps cut next week and have ascribed a 5% chance to a 50 bps reduction. They anticipate 66 bps of easing this year.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six other units, was steady at 97.834 after gaining 0.3% on Tuesday. The index is down about 10% in 2025 as erratic US trade policies and rate cut expectations dented the dollar’s appeal.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rose on Wednesday after Israel attacked Hamas leadership in Qatar, Poland shot down drones, and the US made a push for new sanctions on buyers of Russian oil, but concerns over crude oversupply capped further gains.

Brent crude futures were up 56 cents, or 0.8%, at $66.95 a barrel, as of 0835 GMT, and US West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained 56 cents, or 0.9%, to $63.19 a barrel.

Prices had settled up 0.6% in the previous trading session after Israel said it had attacked Hamas leadership in Doha.

Both benchmarks rose nearly 2% shortly after the attack, but then retraced much of their gains.