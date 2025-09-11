PM Shehbaz reaches Qatar to express solidarity after Israeli airstrikes on Doha

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Qatar on Thursday in a gesture of solidarity and regional unity, following the recent cowardly Israeli airstrikes targeting residential areas in Doha.

During his visit, PM Shehbaz held a meeting with the Amir of Qatar His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

“The prime minister conveyed Pakistan’s strongest condemnation of the Israeli attack on Doha on September 9, terming it a blatant and flagrant violation of Qatar’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. He said that the leadership and people of Pakistan were deeply disturbed by this attack against the brotherly State of Qatar, that constituted a serious breach of international law,” the PMO statement read.

PM Shehbaz assured the Qatari leadership of Pakistan’s “full solidarity and support in the face of this unjustified provocation”.

“He also conveyed deep sympathies on the loss of precious lives in this dastardly and heinous attack by Israel and prayed for speedy recovery of the injured.”

The premier emphasised that Israel’s “brazen aggression” in the Middle East must be stopped and the [Muslim] Ummah needed unity among its ranks in the face of Israeli provocations.

The prime minister also appreciated Qatar’s mediatory role in efforts to bring peace in Gaza, and stressed “such acts of Israeli aggression were clearly meant to undermine regional stability and threaten ongoing diplomatic and humanitarian efforts”.

PM Shehbaz said at Qatar’s request, Pakistan had requested for an emergency session of the UN Security Council to discuss the recent developments in the Middle East. He also welcomed Qatar’s decision to host an Extraordinary Arab-Islamic Summit on September 15, and said Pakistan had indicated its willingness to the OIC to co-sponsor and co-convene the summit.

Meanwhile, PM Shehbaz also thanked His Highness the Amir for Qatar’s strong support for Pakistan during its stand off with India earlier this year.

“His Highness the Amir of Qatar thanked the prime minister for his thoughtful gesture of visiting Doha to express his solidarity with Qatar at this time. Both leaders agreed to maintain close coordination in promoting regional peace, upholding international law and supporting the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people,” the PMO statement read.

Earlier, Pakistan Foreign Office (FO) said the premier was accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

“The visit underscores Pakistan’s unwavering support for the security and sovereignty of Qatar and its commitment to peace and stability in the Middle East,” the FO said.

Pakistan condemns Israeli aggression against Qatar

The PM’s visit came after Israel’s airstrike in Doha, one of the first-ever Israeli operations on Qatari soil, which targeted residential buildings in the West Bay area, allegedly housing Hamas leaders, sparking widespread international condemnation.

PM Shehbaz departs for Qatar to express solidarity after Israeli airstrikes on Doha

Qatar denounced the attack as a “cowardly, criminal assault” and a “blatant violation of international law and its sovereignty.”

On Tuesday, PM Shehbaz strongly condemned Israel’s airstrike in Doha, calling it a brazen violation of sovereignty and a dangerous provocation that threatens regional peace and stability.