Pakistan condemns Israeli airstrike in Doha, reaffirms solidarity with Qatar, Palestine

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned Israel’s airstrike in Qatar’s capital, Doha, describing it as an unjustified and aggressive violation of sovereignty that could destabilise regional peace.

In a statement issued on behalf of the Government and people of Pakistan, and on his own behalf, PM Shehbaz expressed “deepest sympathies and solidarity with His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Qatari Royal Family, and the people of Qatar.”

He likewise reaffirmed support for the people of Palestine in the face of escalating Israeli aggression.

The airstrike, one of the first-ever Israeli operations on Qatari soil, targeted residential buildings in the West Bay area, reportedly housing Hamas leaders, sparking widespread international condemnation.

Qatar labeled the attack “cowardly, criminal assault,” and a “blatant violation of international law and its sovereignty.

The United Nations Secretary-General called it a breach of Qatar’s territorial integrity, warning that such actions could derail ceasefire efforts.

Several Arab states, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan, also denounced the strike as a dangerous escalation. Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince reaffirmed full solidarity with Qatar and pledged support to protect its security and sovereignty.

Israel claimed responsibility for the operation, describing it as a precision strike against senior Hamas leaders, including figures like Khalil al-Hayya.