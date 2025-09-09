Several blasts heard in Qatar’s Doha, Israeli media claims Hamas leadership targeted

DOHA/TEHRAN: Israeli army radio said Israel tried to attack Hamas officials in Qatar on Tuesday.

Qatar’s Al Jazeera television, citing a Hamas source, said the attack targeted Hamas Gaza ceasefire negotiators.

Several blasts were heard in Qatar’s Doha on Tuesday, Reuters witnesses said.

Israel media, citing a senior Israeli official, said the attack was aimed at top Hamas leaders including Khalil al-Hayya, its Gaza chief.

Smoke was seen rising over the Katara District in the capital, an eyewitness said.

“The State of Qatar strongly condemns the cowardly Israeli attack that targeted residential buildings housing several members of the Political Bureau of Hamas in the Qatari capital, Doha,” Dr Majed Al Ansari, Advisor to the Prime Minister and official Spokesperson for Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said in a post on X.

“This criminal assault constitutes a blatant violation of all international laws and norms, and poses a serious threat to the security and safety of Qataris and residents in Qatar. The Ministry affirms that the security forces, civil defense, and relevant authorities immediately began addressing the incident and taking necessary measures to contain its repercussions and ensure the safety of the residents and surrounding areas.

“While the State of Qatar strongly condemns this assault, it confirms that it will not tolerate this reckless Israeli behavior and the ongoing disruption of regional security, nor any act that targets its security and sovereignty. Investigations are underway at the highest level, and further details will be announced as soon as they are available,” he wrote.

Iran condemns as ‘gross violation’ Israel’s targeting of Hamas officials

Iran condemned as a “gross violation” strikes targeting Hamas leaders in Qatar.

“This extremely dangerous and criminal action is a gross violation of all international rules and regulations, a violation of Qatar’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei told state TV, after Israel said it targeted Hamas leaders without specifying where.