Pakistan condemns Israeli aggression against Qatar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan condemned in the strongest possible terms the Israeli aggression against the brotherly country of Qatar, the Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson said in a statement on Tuesday.

“This highly provocative and reckless action constitutes a blatant violation of Qatar’s sovereignty as well as international law, the UN Charter, and the established norms governing interstate relations,” the statement added.

Pakistan expresses its complete solidarity with the brotherly State of Qatar against this unprovoked and unlawful aggression.

This reckless action by Israel is yet another manifestation of its continued disregard for international peace and security, and its policy of destabilising the region. Pakistan has consistently maintained that such impunity must not be tolerated by the international community, the FO spokesperson remarked.

“We reaffirm our principled position in support of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Qatar, and call upon the international community to hold Israel accountable”, the statement emphasised.

Pakistan will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with the brotherly people and the leadership of Qatar in defence of their national sovereignty and security.

Meanwhile, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister (DPM/FM), has categorically denounced the reprehensible Israeli attack on Doha, which, according to him, blatantly violates international law and humanitarian norms.

Targeting civilians and sovereign territory is an indefensible act of aggression. He said: “Pakistan reiterates its unwavering support for the people and the State of Qatar in these grave times.”

