PPP supports new dams: Bilawal

INP Published 10 Sep, 2025 05:52am

SUKKUR: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has stated that his party supports the construction of new dams in the country, while urging the government to prioritise immediate flood relief and declare an agricultural emergency.

Speaking to the media during his visit to the Sukkur Barrage in Sindh, Bilawal expressed deep concern over the worsening flood situation, particularly in Punjab. “Flood conditions are more dangerous in Punjab, especially in areas like Multan, Kasur, and Jalalpur Pirwala, where many people have been severely affected,” he said.

He described the devastation caused by floods as heartbreaking, noting that many families in Punjab have lost their homes and livelihoods.

Bilawal advocates ‘agri emergency’

Bilawal emphasised that Pakistan has been hit by a series of natural disasters in recent days. He criticised the federal government’s delayed response, highlighting that flood victims in Punjab have been waiting for aid for over two weeks. In contrast, he claimed that Sindh is better prepared to manage the flood crisis.

He appealed to the federal government to disburse relief through the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), not only in Punjab but also in Sindh, pledging to discuss the issue with the Prime Minister personally. He urged residents of flood-prone riverine areas to evacuate immediately, warning of potential sudden disasters.

He also called for the declaration of a national agricultural emergency, warning that floods, compounded by climate change, could lead to severe food security issues. “Farmers are already struggling, and the floods have made their situation even worse.”

