Print Print 2025-09-06

Bilawal advocates ‘agri emergency’

NNI Published 06 Sep, 2025 05:38am

KASUR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday urged the prime minister to declare the agriculture emergency, stating that farmers have been devastated by the recent floods.

The PPP chairman visited the flood-affected areas in Punjab’s Kasur district, where he was received by PPP leader Chaudhry Manzoor Ahmed.

During his visit, he toured the Talwar Post flood relief camp and met with flood victims.

Sindh on high alert as ‘super flood’ threatens 1.6mn people: CM Murad

Bilawal Bhutto was accompanied by Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Hassan Murtaza, Nadeem Afzal Chan, Qamar Zaman Kaira, and other party leaders.

Bilawal expressed solidarity with the affected people during his visit to the relief camp.

He was briefed by the District Police Officer (DPO) and Deputy Commissioner (DC) on the situation and relief efforts.

Talking to media, Bilawal stated that Punjab has suffered the most damage from the floods, with widespread devastation across many areas.

Bilawal acknowledged the efforts of the provincial government, saying, “The Punjab government is working hard. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and her team deserve credit for their round-the-clock efforts.”

“We must stand firmly with the flood victims. Farmers have been completely devastated due to the floods, and I urge the prime minister to declare an agricultural emergency immediately,” he said.

Comments

200 characters

