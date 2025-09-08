BML 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
BOP 19.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.38%)
CPHL 96.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.19%)
DCL 14.82 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (7.78%)
DGKC 236.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-0.55%)
FCCL 59.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.8%)
FFL 18.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.43%)
GCIL 32.00 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.37%)
HUBC 197.00 Increased By ▲ 10.93 (5.87%)
KEL 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (5.43%)
KOSM 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.03%)
LOTCHEM 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.99%)
MLCF 107.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-1.77%)
NBP 172.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.01%)
PAEL 57.15 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (7.3%)
PIAHCLA 19.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.75%)
POWER 19.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.03%)
PPL 191.34 Increased By ▲ 4.60 (2.46%)
PREMA 42.23 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.88%)
PRL 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.77%)
PTC 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.52%)
SNGP 133.64 Increased By ▲ 12.15 (10%)
SSGC 42.80 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (4.93%)
TELE 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
TPLP 10.46 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
TREET 24.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.49%)
TRG 57.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-2.54%)
WTL 1.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 16,009 Increased By 193.1 (1.22%)
BR30 49,336 Increased By 1052 (2.18%)
KSE100 156,087 Increased By 1810.1 (1.17%)
KSE30 47,639 Increased By 576 (1.22%)
Sep 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Pakistani rupee secures 22nd successive gain against US dollar

  • Currency settles at 281.62 against US dollar
Recorder Report Published September 8, 2025 Updated September 8, 2025 04:07pm

Rupee's Performance Against US Dollar Since 04 March 2025


The Pakistani rupee continued its winning run against the US dollar, appreciating 0.01% in the inter-bank market on Monday.

At close, the rupee settled at 281.62, a gain of Re0.03 against the greenback. This was the rupee’s 22nd successive gain against the greenback.

During the previous week, the Pakistani rupee settled on a positive note as it gained Re0.12 or 0.04% against the US dollar in the inter-bank market.

The local unit closed at 281.65, against 281.77 it had closed the week earlier against the greenback, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Internationally, the Japanese yen fell broadly on Monday following news that Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba had resigned, while the US dollar was nursing losses after tumbling on a weak US jobs report that cemented expectations for a Federal Reserve rate cut this month.

Japan’s Ishiba on Sunday announced his resignation, ushering in a potentially lengthy period of policy uncertainty at a shaky moment for the world’s fourth-largest economy.

The yen slumped in response in Asia trade on Monday, falling 0.6% against the US dollar to 148.25.

The Japanese currency similarly slid to its lowest in more than a year against the euro and sterling at 173.91 and 200.33, respectively.

Meanwhile, the US dollar was recouping some of its heavy losses, helped in part by the yen’s weakness, after falling sharply on Friday on data that showed further cracks in the US labour market.

The nonfarm payrolls report showed US job growth weakened sharply in August, and the unemployment rate increased to nearly a four-year high of 4.3%.

Investors ramped up bets of an outsized 50-basis-point rate cut from the Fed later this month following the release and are now pricing in an 8% chance of such a move, as compared to none a week ago, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Against the dollar, sterling fell 0.11% to $1.3492, having risen more than 0.5% on Friday. The euro was similarly down 0.11% at $1.1709, after hitting a more than one-month high on Friday.

The dollar index steadied at 97.87, after sliding more than 0.5% on Friday.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, climbed more than $1 on Monday, regaining some of last week’s losses, helped by the prospect of more sanctions on Russian crude after an overnight strike on Ukraine.

OPEC+ flagged plans to further increase production from October, but the amount was modest.

Brent crude climbed $1.24, or 1.9%, to $66.74 a barrel by 0640 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude rose $1.17, or 1.9%, to $63.04 a barrel.

Both benchmarks fell more than 2% on Friday as a weak US jobs report dimmed the outlook for energy demand.

They lost more than 3% last week.

interbank market interbank rates Kibor interbank rates Exchange rate Interbank Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling buying and selling currency exchange rates interbank rate today Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kibor interbank Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar INTERBANK MARKET RATES Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank dollar interbank Interbank rate Interbank market rates for dollar interbank rupee rate interbank market rate interbank rupee rates

Comments

200 characters

Pakistani rupee secures 22nd successive gain against US dollar

Karachi rains may continue till Wednesday, PMD warns after morning showers

Historic high: KSE-100 settles above 156,000 level

Saudi Arabia sends relief convoy for Punjab’s flood victims

India favourites to defend geopolitically-charged Asia Cup

Pakistan gets offers in 100,000 metric tons white sugar tender, traders say

Floods 2025: Pakistan faces $1.4bn economic loss, agriculture hit hardest

Thatta Cement approves Rs5.5bn Sukuk to fund expansion plans

Gold hits another all-time high in Pakistan

Chicken prices could rise as corn prices shoot up 64%

Read more stories