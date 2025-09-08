President, PM pay tributes to PAF for its decisive role in Pakistan-India conflict

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday paid tribute to the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) for its decisive role during the recent military confrontation with India in May, as the country observed Air Force Day with nationwide commemorations.

Air Force Day, marked annually on September 7, is observed a day after Defence Day, which honours the sacrifices made by the armed forces during the 1965 war with India.

This year’s observance was marked by solemn ceremonies and renewed affirmations of commitment to safeguarding the country’s airspace.

In their separate messages, both the president and prime minister praised the professionalism, operational excellence, and unwavering resolve of the PAF, noting that its achievements had significantly bolstered national defence.

“Today, we commemorate the bravery and sacrifices of the personnel of the Pakistan Air Force, especially those who defended Pakistan during the 1965 Indo-Pak War,” President Zardari said. “This day is dedicated to the martyrs of the Pakistan Air Force for their courage, professionalism and spirit of sacrifice.”

Prime Minister Sharif stated that the PAF had consistently demonstrated strength and skill over the decades, adding: “We are proud that the PAF has shown its professionalism and immense strength in air combat. In recent history, the PAF, together with the armed forces, played a decisive role in Marka-e-Haq, Bunyan-um-Marsoos, and the way it defeated the enemy on all fronts amazed the world.”

He added that the PAF’s performance reflected fearless leadership, strategic planning, and the effective execution of multi-faceted combat capabilities.

PM Sharif also reaffirmed his confidence in the PAF’s ability to continue safeguarding Pakistan’s airspace and territorial integrity. “I am confident that, as always, the Pakistan Air Force will rise to every occasion to defend our sovereignty. Long live the Pakistan Air Force, long live Pakistan.”

President Zardari also highlighted the PAF’s response in both historical and recent operations: “Whether it was the 1965 war or the recent Marka-e-Haq, Bunyan-um-Marsoos, our air warriors have always risen to the challenge, giving the enemy a decisive response and instilling pride in the nation.”

He expressed confidence that the PAF would continue to defend Pakistan’s skies with the same passion and resolve.

Martyrs’ Day was solemnly observed at all PAF bases across the country. According to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement, the day began with special prayers for the fallen heroes of the 1965 and 1971 wars, as well as those who have laid down their lives in service of the nation.

A central ceremony was held at Air Headquarters in Islamabad, where Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu served as chief guest.

Addressing the gathering, the Air Chief paid rich tribute to the martyrs and highlighted the PAF’s evolving operational readiness. “The victory of the Pakistan Air Force in Marka-e-Haq, Bunyan-um-Marsoos has once again proved our will and capability to guard the aerial frontiers of the country.”

He noted that the PAF remains fully aware of the rapidly evolving security landscape and is committed to advancing capabilities in space, cyber warfare, electronic warfare, niche domains, and indigenous defence production.

“The PAF stands resolute in its mission, guided by the legacy of sacrifice, professionalism and excellence that defines its history,” he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025