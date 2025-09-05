BML 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (6.94%)
Riviera Group unveils Sky Garden model apartment – Pakistan’s iconic lifestyle project

Press Release Published 05 Sep, 2025 02:02pm

KARACHI: Riviera Group has unveiled the model apartment of Sky Garden, offering visitors an exclusive preview of one of Pakistan’s most ambitious lifestyle projects. Envisioned as an integrated community, Sky Garden brings together three distinct components within one master-planned development: Sky Residence, Sky Exchange, and Sky Village.

Sky Residence sets a new benchmark for residential living in Karachi, offering some of the most spacious luxury residences in the country, consisting of two towers. Nexus Tower features 3- and 4-bedroom apartments, with two units per floor ranging from 3,900–4,130 sq. ft.—the largest three-bedroom layouts in all of Pakistan.

Each residence is designed with private lobby access, dedicated elevators, separate maids’ and drivers’ rooms, and reserved parking.

Pento Tower presents expansive full-floor 4- and 5-bedroom residences spanning up to 8,840 sq. ft., with similar premium features including private lobby access, dedicated parking, and separate quarters for maids and drivers.

Select duplex layouts incorporate in-unit lifts, while higher floors offer ultra-luxury residences extending up to 17,000 sq. ft. With over four elevators, private lobbies, and 50 reserved visitor parking spots, Sky Residence redefines luxury living in Pakistan.

Residents enjoy access to the Sky Spa, a private wellness facility featuring an outdoor pool, terrace, and fitness facilities. Dedicated women-only amenities include a covered pool, jacuzzi, spa, and gym—designed to elevate privacy, comfort, and well-being.

Spanning 16 floors, the Sky Exchange tower is designed to cater to corporate and professional needs. It offers full-floor and half-floor offices, a private rooftop, and a dedicated entrance with basement parking, creating a professional hub within the community.

Sky Village introduces a vibrant, lifestyle-focused retail and dining experience at the heart of Sky Garden. Designed as a secure, gated retail boulevard, it features boutique outlets, concept stores, and lifestyle brands alongside curated gourmet destinations. The lane has been planned as a walkable high street with its own dedicated drop-off and guest parking, providing both convenience and exclusivity.

At its core is alfresco dining promenade, offering open-air cafés, fine dining restaurants, and high-end eateries that encourage community interaction. By combining retail with dining, Sky Village is set to redefine urban leisure in Karachi, creating a sophisticated destination not just for residents, but for the city at large.

Riviera Group is a real estate developer operating in both Pakistan and Dubai, known for creating residential and commercial projects that blend modern design with quality construction.

In Pakistan, Riviera has successfully delivered multiple projects, including the iconic West Wind Estates, Hawaiian Homes, Technocity, and The Residence.

In Dubai, the Group has expanded its presence with select developments that reflect the same standards of excellence.

With Sky Garden, the Riviera Group continues its vision of creating integrated communities that redefine urban living by bringing together residential, corporate, and lifestyle spaces within one destination.

