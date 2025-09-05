Timely justice constitutional mandate, moral duty: CJP

ISLAMABAD: Reaffirming the Supreme Court dedication to a litigant-focused approach, Chief Justice of Pakistan, Yahya Afridi on Thursday emphasized that timely and effective justice is not only a constitutional mandate but also a moral responsibility.

In line with his vision for a citizen-centric justice system, Chief Justice Afridi, while chairing the sixth interactive progress review session at the Supreme Court, reiterated the judiciary’s resolve to foster innovation, inclusivity, and collaboration in building a justice system that is transparent, modern, and equitable.

The session brought together senior officials, stakeholders, and officers of the Supreme Court to assess monthly progress under the Reform Action Plan (RAP) and to provide strategic guidance on pending initiatives and upcoming milestones.

During the deliberations, the Chief Justice was briefed on the substantial advancements made under the Court’s reform agenda.

Out of 89 identified initiatives, 30 have been fully implemented, 44 are in progress, and 14 are scheduled to commence shortly.

These milestones underscore the judiciary’s commitment to modernizing its institutional framework and strengthening public service delivery.

The Chief Justice also reviewed data on case disposal, case categorization, IT integration, financial management, and audit mechanisms.

He expressed satisfaction that the rate of case disposal has surpassed the number of new case filings, emphasizing that audit and financial discipline are essential to ensuring transparency.

He directed all departments to expedite pending tasks ahead of the next review meeting, stressing that sustained progress is vital to maintaining public confidence in the judiciary.

The meeting was attended by the Registrar of the Supreme Court, IT Advisor Hamayun Zafar, section heads of the Supreme Court, the Senior Director of the Federal Judicial Academy, and the Secretary of the Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan (LJCP). The Chief Justice also commended the contributions of officers and technical experts.

