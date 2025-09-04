PARTLY FACETIOUS: Abbasi of the ephedrine fame attacking Asif of the Usman Dar’s mum’s fame

“Hmmmm.”

“Be careful of what you say.”

“Hey I am not Nawaz Sharif – I do not make the same mistake again and again and again just to prove myself right.”

“Well there is a difference between how history will treat someone and how one’s loyalists, cultivated over decades of largesse by the leader…”

“That reminds me: what if two individuals who have been the recipient of largesse as you say publicly attack each other?”

“That question tells me you haven’t learned very many lessons! Harmony is only achieved near the feet of the leader - infighting is encouraged as it strengthens the bond of a vassal to his or her lord and master.”

“I can envision the European Union President’s vassal like attitude to President Trump.”

“Don’t forget the gang of; was it seven, sitting like school children…”

“Right but what I find extremely baffling is the self-destruct button activated by European Union President – kowtow to President Trump who treats her with utter contempt and they proceed to lecture China on Russia and the Chinese also treated her with utter contempt and sanction Russia till Kingdom come and with Russia and China’s agreement to divert the gas that Europe refused…”

“Right though there are some European leaders who are challenging her decisions…”

“Let’s see who will win in the end…”

“I don’t think there is much doubt!”

“No but the next batch of European leaders is going to reverse these policies…”

“Four Alternate for Germany candidates for elections have died mysteriously while many of the popular leaders of the far right in Europe have been banned by the courts.”

“Hmm fortunes change anyway when I referred to the infighting I meant the attack by Hanif Abbasi of the ephedrine fame attacking Khawaja Asif of the Usman Dar’s mum’s fame and…”

“The two have been exonerated I think.”

“By whom?”

“Not the social media, the court or the tribunal perhaps?”

“Tribunals are on a go real slow strike but the Punjab spokesperson has advised the public to disregard the social media attacks on Chief Minister…”

“What about the laws, the punitive laws…”

“Easy to implement if you implicate a known figure…”

“And you claim you learn valuable lessons.”

“I need to go back to the classroom, I learned lessons not the valuable ones.”

“Don’t be facetious.”

