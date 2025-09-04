BML 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.53%)
BOP 17.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.19%)
CNERGY 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
CPHL 96.99 Increased By ▲ 2.71 (2.87%)
DCL 13.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.23%)
DGKC 209.91 Increased By ▲ 4.07 (1.98%)
FCCL 59.02 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.65%)
FFL 18.15 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (6.51%)
GCIL 29.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.73%)
HUBC 176.48 Increased By ▲ 13.25 (8.12%)
KEL 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KOSM 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.72%)
LOTCHEM 21.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
MLCF 103.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
NBP 155.23 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (1.27%)
PAEL 51.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.18%)
PIAHCLA 20.56 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.26%)
PIBTL 12.91 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.73%)
POWER 17.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.4%)
PPL 180.88 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (1.3%)
PREMA 42.04 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.79%)
PRL 31.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.47%)
PTC 23.12 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.76%)
SNGP 118.80 Increased By ▲ 3.44 (2.98%)
SSGC 41.38 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
TELE 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
TPLP 10.58 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.12%)
TREET 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.56%)
TRG 57.83 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (3.34%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 15,548 Increased By 161.3 (1.05%)
BR30 45,854 Increased By 1152.7 (2.58%)
KSE100 152,202 Increased By 1226.4 (0.81%)
KSE30 46,354 Increased By 385.2 (0.84%)
Print Print 2025-09-04

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Abbasi of the ephedrine fame attacking Asif of the Usman Dar’s mum’s fame

“Hmmmm.” “Be careful of what you say.” “Hey I am not Nawaz Sharif – I do not make the same mistake...
Anjum Ibrahim Published 04 Sep, 2025 02:55am

“Hmmmm.”

“Be careful of what you say.”

“Hey I am not Nawaz Sharif – I do not make the same mistake again and again and again just to prove myself right.”

“Well there is a difference between how history will treat someone and how one’s loyalists, cultivated over decades of largesse by the leader…”

“That reminds me: what if two individuals who have been the recipient of largesse as you say publicly attack each other?”

“That question tells me you haven’t learned very many lessons! Harmony is only achieved near the feet of the leader - infighting is encouraged as it strengthens the bond of a vassal to his or her lord and master.”

“I can envision the European Union President’s vassal like attitude to President Trump.”

“Don’t forget the gang of; was it seven, sitting like school children…”

“Right but what I find extremely baffling is the self-destruct button activated by European Union President – kowtow to President Trump who treats her with utter contempt and they proceed to lecture China on Russia and the Chinese also treated her with utter contempt and sanction Russia till Kingdom come and with Russia and China’s agreement to divert the gas that Europe refused…”

“Right though there are some European leaders who are challenging her decisions…”

“Let’s see who will win in the end…”

“I don’t think there is much doubt!”

“No but the next batch of European leaders is going to reverse these policies…”

“Four Alternate for Germany candidates for elections have died mysteriously while many of the popular leaders of the far right in Europe have been banned by the courts.”

“Hmm fortunes change anyway when I referred to the infighting I meant the attack by Hanif Abbasi of the ephedrine fame attacking Khawaja Asif of the Usman Dar’s mum’s fame and…”

“The two have been exonerated I think.”

“By whom?”

“Not the social media, the court or the tribunal perhaps?”

“Tribunals are on a go real slow strike but the Punjab spokesperson has advised the public to disregard the social media attacks on Chief Minister…”

“What about the laws, the punitive laws…”

“Easy to implement if you implicate a known figure…”

“And you claim you learn valuable lessons.”

“I need to go back to the classroom, I learned lessons not the valuable ones.”

“Don’t be facetious.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Nawaz Sharif Usman Dar PARTLY FACETIOUS

