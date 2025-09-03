NDMA issues heavy rain, flood alerts for Punjab, KP, AJK and GB

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Wednesday issued a weather alert warning of heavy rainfall and possible flooding across Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), and Azad Jammu and Kashmir over the next 12 to 24 hours.

According to the National Emergencies Operation Centre, intermittent showers are expected in several districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Chitral, Dir, Swat, Buner and Abbottabad.

Authorities cautioned that downpours could trigger flash floods in low-lying areas, cause hill torrents to swell and lead to landslides in mountainous regions.

The authority also forecast intense rainfall in Punjab’s northeastern districts such as Gujranwala, Lahore, Sialkot, Jhelum and Narowal, warning of possible urban and rural flooding.

In Gilgit-Baltistan and AJK, including Gilgit, Hunza, Skardu, Neelum, Muzaffarabad and Rawalakot, light to moderate rains are expected, with risks of landslides and overflowing streams.

The NDMA said strong winds and thunderstorms may bring down weak trees and disrupt electricity supplies. It urged residents, farmers and local authorities to remain vigilant and take precautionary measures.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the NDMA to monitor rescue and relief operations. The authority added that the National Emergencies Operation Centre is fully operational around the clock and coordinating with civil and military institutions.

People living along rivers and waterways have been advised to move to safer locations.

The NDMA also urged residents of vulnerable areas to cooperate with local administration during evacuations, avoid unnecessary travel in flood-hit zones and keep emergency kits ready, along with safe storage of essential documents.

The public was advised to use the NDMA’s “Disaster Alert” mobile app for updated guidance.