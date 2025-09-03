BML 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.53%)
BOP 17.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.19%)
CNERGY 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
CPHL 96.99 Increased By ▲ 2.71 (2.87%)
DCL 13.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.23%)
DGKC 209.91 Increased By ▲ 4.07 (1.98%)
FCCL 59.02 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.65%)
FFL 18.15 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (6.51%)
GCIL 29.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.73%)
HUBC 176.48 Increased By ▲ 13.25 (8.12%)
KEL 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KOSM 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.72%)
LOTCHEM 21.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
MLCF 103.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
NBP 155.23 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (1.27%)
PAEL 51.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.18%)
PIAHCLA 20.56 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.26%)
PIBTL 12.91 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.73%)
POWER 17.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.4%)
PPL 180.88 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (1.3%)
PREMA 42.04 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.79%)
PRL 31.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.47%)
PTC 23.12 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.76%)
SNGP 118.80 Increased By ▲ 3.44 (2.98%)
SSGC 41.38 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
TELE 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
TPLP 10.58 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.12%)
TREET 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.56%)
TRG 57.83 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (3.34%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 15,548 Increased By 161.3 (1.05%)
BR30 45,854 Increased By 1152.7 (2.58%)
KSE100 152,202 Increased By 1226.4 (0.81%)
KSE30 46,354 Increased By 385.2 (0.84%)
Sep 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

NDMA issues heavy rain, flood alerts for Punjab, KP, AJK and GB

BR Web Desk Published September 3, 2025 Updated September 3, 2025 06:33pm

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Wednesday issued a weather alert warning of heavy rainfall and possible flooding across Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), and Azad Jammu and Kashmir over the next 12 to 24 hours.

According to the National Emergencies Operation Centre, intermittent showers are expected in several districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Chitral, Dir, Swat, Buner and Abbottabad.

Authorities cautioned that downpours could trigger flash floods in low-lying areas, cause hill torrents to swell and lead to landslides in mountainous regions.

The authority also forecast intense rainfall in Punjab’s northeastern districts such as Gujranwala, Lahore, Sialkot, Jhelum and Narowal, warning of possible urban and rural flooding.

Torrential rains likely to lash Islamabad, different Punjab districts till Wednesday: NDMA

In Gilgit-Baltistan and AJK, including Gilgit, Hunza, Skardu, Neelum, Muzaffarabad and Rawalakot, light to moderate rains are expected, with risks of landslides and overflowing streams.

The NDMA said strong winds and thunderstorms may bring down weak trees and disrupt electricity supplies. It urged residents, farmers and local authorities to remain vigilant and take precautionary measures.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the NDMA to monitor rescue and relief operations. The authority added that the National Emergencies Operation Centre is fully operational around the clock and coordinating with civil and military institutions.

People living along rivers and waterways have been advised to move to safer locations.

The NDMA also urged residents of vulnerable areas to cooperate with local administration during evacuations, avoid unnecessary travel in flood-hit zones and keep emergency kits ready, along with safe storage of essential documents.

The public was advised to use the NDMA’s “Disaster Alert” mobile app for updated guidance.

NDMA Khyber pakhtunkhwa monsoon rains weather report weather forecast weather today pakistan weather weather alerts weather updates Heavy monsoon rains Floods in Pakistan floods in Punjab NEOC rain alert Monsoon Season 2025

Comments

200 characters

NDMA issues heavy rain, flood alerts for Punjab, KP, AJK and GB

HUBCO Green expands EV charging network in Pakistan’s major cities

Pakistani rupee registers 19th consecutive gain against US dollar

Pakistan’s largest IPP’s profit falls 31% amid lower revenue

Pakistan cotton arrivals improve, but flood risks loom

Gold prices soar to new all-time high in Pakistan

Oil prices drop as OPEC+ weighs another output hike

Gunmen kill six in KP’s Kurram

China’s Xi projects power at military parade with Putin and Kim

Pakistan’s economy now positioned on more stable footing: SBP governor

Read more stories