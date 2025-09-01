Torrential rains likely to lash Islamabad, different Punjab districts till Wednesday: NDMA

The National Emergency Operations Centre of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued an alert of possible heavy downpours in Islamabad and different districts of Punjab from Monday till Wednesday.

Flood situation is likely to intensify because of more rains in flood-hit areas including Lahore, Sialkot, Narowal, Sheikhupura, Chiniot, Sargodha, Bhakkar, Mianwali and Faisalabad, the NDMA said.

Flood situation is also expected in Murree, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Attock, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Dera Ghazi Khan, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan.

Deluge deepens in Punjab

Due to possible heavy rains in the upper areas and high flow in the rivers, there is a possibility of sharp increase in flood torrents and flow at Marala Headworks that may trigger flood situation in the adjacent areas.

Punjab is currently experiencing one of the worst floods in its history and nearly two million people have been affected due to devastating floods.

Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Director General Irfan Ali Kathia said on Sunday in a briefing at Head Balloki, the River Ravi is reaching peak levels, and the risk could increase further in the next 24 hours. So far, 33 deaths have been recorded due to the floods in Punjab.

The main flood stream of the Ravi is passing through Head Balloki, which may submerge more villages in Khanewal, Okara and surrounding areas. Water flow is also increasing in villages across Okara, Sahiwal, Kamalia, Khanewal and Kabirwala. By tomorrow, 135,000 cusecs of water is expected to reach Pakpattan, Bahawalnagar and Vehari, he said.

Punjab floods washed away thousands of villages and farms; now the devastation threatens Pakistan’s economy

Residents living in low-lying areas and near streams are warned to stay alert and avoid unnecessary travel as sudden surge in water flow is expected.

Public and relevant institutions are urged to take safety measures and keep away from vulnerable and flood-prone areas.

NDMA has also instructed all relevant agencies to take precautionary measures and ensure preparedness in advance.

“In case of high water flow, avoid crossing streams, bridges, and submerged roads. Local administrations and relevant institutions must keep the required machinery and pumps ready for immediate drainage in low-lying areas,” it advised.