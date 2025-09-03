BML 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.53%)
BOP 17.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.19%)
CNERGY 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
CPHL 96.99 Increased By ▲ 2.71 (2.87%)
DCL 13.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.23%)
DGKC 209.91 Increased By ▲ 4.07 (1.98%)
FCCL 59.02 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.65%)
FFL 18.15 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (6.51%)
GCIL 29.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.73%)
HUBC 176.48 Increased By ▲ 13.25 (8.12%)
KEL 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KOSM 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.72%)
LOTCHEM 21.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
MLCF 103.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
NBP 155.23 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (1.27%)
PAEL 51.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.18%)
PIAHCLA 20.56 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.26%)
PIBTL 12.91 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.73%)
POWER 17.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.4%)
PPL 180.88 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (1.3%)
PREMA 42.04 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.79%)
PRL 31.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.47%)
PTC 23.12 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.76%)
SNGP 118.80 Increased By ▲ 3.44 (2.98%)
SSGC 41.38 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
TELE 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
TPLP 10.58 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.12%)
TREET 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.56%)
TRG 57.83 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (3.34%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 15,548 Increased By 161.3 (1.05%)
BR30 45,854 Increased By 1152.7 (2.58%)
KSE100 152,202 Increased By 1226.4 (0.81%)
KSE30 46,354 Increased By 385.2 (0.84%)
Gold prices soar to new all-time high in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published September 3, 2025 Updated September 3, 2025 05:37pm

Gold prices hit fresh all-time high in Pakistan on Wednesday in line with increase in rates of the yellow metal in the international market.

In Pakistan, gold price per tola hit Rs376,700 after it gained Rs6,000, as per rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

Similarly, 10-gram gold was also sold at record high of Rs322,959 after it accumulated Rs5,144.

On Tuesday, gold price per tola remained stable at Rs370,700.

Meanwhile, international rate of gold also set a record high after it reached $3,540 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a gain of $60 as per APGJSA.

Moreover, silver price per tola clocked in at Rs4,315, after an increase of Rs12.

Gold’s latest rally, triggered by expectations of US rate cuts, concerns about Federal Reserve independence and strong demand from investors as well as the central bank, is likely to propel prices to new records in the coming weeks, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

Analysts see spot gold, which hit a record high of $3,527.5 as of 1700 GMT on Tuesday, in a $3,600-$3,900 range in the near to medium term, with potential to test the $4,000 level in 2026 if economic and geopolitical uncertainties persist.

Gold has gained more than 34% this year and analysts have steadily raised their average 2025 price outlook from $2,756 an ounce in January to $3,065 in April and most recently to $3,220 in July, according to Reuters polls.

