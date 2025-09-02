Gold price remains stable at Rs370,700

Gold prices in Pakistan remained stable on Tuesday after setting a record high the previous day. In the local market, gold price per tola remained at Rs370,700.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold also remained the same at Rs317,815.

The international rate of gold remained stable at $3,480 per ounce (with a premium of $20), as per APGJSA.

On Monday, gold price per tola hit an all-time high of Rs370,700 after a gain of Rs3,300 during the day.

Meanwhile, the price of silver in Pakistan also remained stable at Rs4,303.