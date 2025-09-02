BML 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.98%)
BOP 17.65 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (6.45%)
CNERGY 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 94.90 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (2.02%)
DCL 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.32%)
DGKC 205.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.72 (-1.78%)
FCCL 58.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-2.3%)
FFL 17.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
GCIL 30.01 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (5.52%)
HUBC 163.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.57%)
KEL 5.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.76%)
KOSM 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
LOTCHEM 22.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 103.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.95%)
NBP 153.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PAEL 52.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.08%)
PIAHCLA 19.99 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.22%)
PIBTL 12.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.93%)
POWER 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.92%)
PPL 178.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.35%)
PREMA 41.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
PRL 31.76 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
PTC 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
SNGP 115.25 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.29%)
SSGC 41.35 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.4%)
TELE 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.72%)
TPLP 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
TREET 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.76%)
TRG 56.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.73%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.08%)
BR100 15,387 Increased By 151.9 (1%)
BR30 44,701 Decreased By -123.3 (-0.28%)
KSE100 150,975 Increased By 1004.4 (0.67%)
KSE30 45,969 Increased By 313.7 (0.69%)
Sep 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold price remains stable at Rs370,700

BR Web Desk Published 02 Sep, 2025 02:50pm

Gold prices in Pakistan remained stable on Tuesday after setting a record high the previous day. In the local market, gold price per tola remained at Rs370,700.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold also remained the same at Rs317,815.

The international rate of gold remained stable at $3,480 per ounce (with a premium of $20), as per APGJSA.

On Monday, gold price per tola hit an all-time high of Rs370,700 after a gain of Rs3,300 during the day.

Meanwhile, the price of silver in Pakistan also remained stable at Rs4,303.

Gold Prices gold rates gold rate gold prices in Pakistan gold rates in Pakistan

Comments

200 characters

Gold price remains stable at Rs370,700

Pakistan’s trade deficit surges 30% YoY to $2.9bn in August 2025

Stocks surge, KSE-100 Index gains over 1,000 points

Pakistani rupee sees 18th successive gain against US dollar

China’s Xi reaffirms support for Pakistan in meeting with PM Shehbaz

Pakistan’s GDP to grow 3.25-4.25% in FY26, says SBP governor

Heavy rain likely to create urban flooding in Karachi: Met Office

Kazakhstan eyes to use Pakistan’s ports as transit hubs for Central Asia

Oil rises as Ukraine war stokes supply worries, market eyes prospects of Fed easing

Petroleum sales in Pakistan rise 6% MoM to 1.3mn tons in August

Read more stories