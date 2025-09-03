Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Putin flaunting his ‘impunity’ with fresh strikes

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday said Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is in Beijing meeting with the Chinese and North Korean leaders, was demonstrating his “impunity” with fresh strikes on Ukraine.

“Putin is showing his impunity. And this undoubtedly requires a response from the world. It is only due to the lack of sufficient pressure, primarily on Russia’s war economy, that this aggression continues,” Zelenskyy said ahead of meetings with officials from Baltic and Nordic countries in Denmark.