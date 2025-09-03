BML 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.01%)
BOP 17.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.51%)
CNERGY 7.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 97.39 Increased By ▲ 3.11 (3.3%)
DCL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.34%)
DGKC 208.90 Increased By ▲ 3.06 (1.49%)
FCCL 58.96 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.55%)
FFL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
GCIL 29.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.93%)
HUBC 173.61 Increased By ▲ 10.38 (6.36%)
KEL 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.57%)
KOSM 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.87%)
LOTCHEM 21.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 104.75 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (0.94%)
NBP 154.75 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (0.95%)
PAEL 52.99 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.99%)
PIAHCLA 20.56 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.26%)
PIBTL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.81%)
POWER 17.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.68%)
PPL 181.51 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (1.65%)
PREMA 42.09 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.91%)
PRL 31.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.19%)
PTC 23.05 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.45%)
SNGP 118.50 Increased By ▲ 3.14 (2.72%)
SSGC 41.53 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.73%)
TELE 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.45%)
TPLP 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.41%)
TREET 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.83%)
TRG 57.00 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.86%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.37%)
BR100 15,560 Increased By 172.8 (1.12%)
BR30 45,717 Increased By 1015.6 (2.27%)
KSE100 152,641 Increased By 1665.9 (1.1%)
KSE30 46,518 Increased By 549.2 (1.19%)
World

Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Putin flaunting his ‘impunity’ with fresh strikes

AFP Published 03 Sep, 2025 01:19pm

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday said Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is in Beijing meeting with the Chinese and North Korean leaders, was demonstrating his “impunity” with fresh strikes on Ukraine.

“Putin is showing his impunity. And this undoubtedly requires a response from the world. It is only due to the lack of sufficient pressure, primarily on Russia’s war economy, that this aggression continues,” Zelenskyy said ahead of meetings with officials from Baltic and Nordic countries in Denmark.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

