BML 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (10.96%)
BOP 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.91%)
CNERGY 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.87%)
CPHL 87.85 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.63%)
DCL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.95%)
DGKC 186.00 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.32%)
FCCL 50.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.18%)
FFL 16.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.44%)
GCIL 27.84 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.02%)
HUBC 164.40 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.12%)
KEL 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
KOSM 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
LOTCHEM 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
MLCF 94.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NBP 146.52 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-1.37%)
PAEL 46.04 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.17%)
PIAHCLA 19.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.25%)
PIBTL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.9%)
POWER 15.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.89%)
PPL 176.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.04%)
PREMA 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.49%)
PRL 31.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
PTC 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.78%)
SNGP 115.80 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.16%)
SSGC 40.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-4.07%)
TELE 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.75%)
TPLP 10.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TREET 23.82 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.89%)
TRG 57.41 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (2.74%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.4%)
BR100 15,016 Decreased By -42.8 (-0.28%)
BR30 43,042 Increased By 18.3 (0.04%)
KSE100 147,834 Decreased By -926.3 (-0.62%)
KSE30 45,061 Decreased By -130.3 (-0.29%)
Aug 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-08-28

Ukraine names new ambassador to US

AFP Published 28 Aug, 2025 05:50am

KYIV: Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday he had appointed a former deputy prime minister as Kyiv’s new ambassador to the United States, as Washington-backed efforts to halt the war with Russia intensify.Zelensky signed a decree unexpectedly naming Olga Stefanishyna, who is also a former justice minister, to the key post, he said in his evening address posted on social media.“In many ways, Ukraine’s long-term security depends on its relations with America,” he said.

He added that Ukraine was proposing to Washington to strike accords on having Kyiv’s European allies buy US weapons and through an agreement to supply Ukrainian drones to the United States.

Trump has repeatedly criticised the tens of billions of dollars in annual US military and financial aid to Ukraine.

Stefanishyna replaces Oksana Markarova, who as ambassador since 2021 oversaw the flow of US aid under Trump’s predecessor Joe Biden after Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022.

Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky new ambassador Olga Stefanishyna

Comments

200 characters

Ukraine names new ambassador to US

Floods could strain Pakistan’s economy and disrupt food supplies, warns finance ministry

India’s water manipulation, heavy rains compound Pakistan’s flood woes

PSX starts cautiously, KSE-100 gains nearly 400 points

Digital payment methods: Pakistan govt approves huge subsidy for SBP

Gold price per tola gains Rs900 in Pakistan

Intra-day update: rupee inches up against US dollar

PIA shifts all Sialkot flights to Lahore Airport

Pakistan tenders to buy 100,000 metric tons of sugar, traders say

Oil slips as market weighs end of US summer driving and India supply dilemma

Mehran Sugar Mills initiates winding up of Mehran Energy Limited

Read more stories