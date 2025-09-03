BML 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.01%)
Sabalenka gets walkover into US Open semis following Vondrousova injury

Reuters Published 03 Sep, 2025 11:49am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

NEW YORK: Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka received a walkover into the US Open semi-finals on Tuesday after Marketa Vondrousova was forced to withdraw from their last eight showdown due to a knee injury, organisers said on Tuesday.

Vondrousova, the 2023 Wimbledon champion, had impressed in New York with upset victories over seventh seed Jasmine Paolini and ninth seed Elena Rybakina, but her run came to a painful end after she pulled up in practice earlier on Tuesday.

ESPN showed footage of the 26-year-old bending over in pain after hitting a forehand, before leaving practice in tears, and she later confirmed the injury.

“I tried my best to take the court today but during the warm-up I felt again my knee and after consultation with the tournament doctor decided not to risk aggravating the injury,” Vondrousova said in a statement.

“I appreciate all the support … and apologise to the fans who were looking forward to the match. I had an amazing time here in New York and can’t wait to be back next year.”

It marked another cruel blow for Vondrousova, who has endured long spells away from the tour due to shoulder problems, missing last year’s U.S. Open and January’s Australian Open.

She was one of three Czech women to reach the quarter-finals at Flushing Meadows.

“It’s so tough to see,” Sabalenka wrote on Instagram.

“So sorry for Marketa after all she’s been through. She has been playing amazing tennis and I know how badly this must hurt for her.”

Sabalenka became only the third woman in the professional era to receive a walkover into a Grand Slam semi-final, joining Arantxa Sanchez Vicario (Australian Open 1992) and Fabiola Zuluaga (Australian Open 2004).

Top seed Sabalenka now faces American Jessica Pegula in the semi-finals, setting up a rematch of last year’s final.

