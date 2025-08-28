BML 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (10.96%)
BOP 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.49%)
CNERGY 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
CPHL 87.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.1%)
DCL 12.89 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.71%)
DGKC 186.90 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (0.8%)
FCCL 50.99 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.33%)
FFL 16.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
GCIL 27.91 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.27%)
HUBC 165.25 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (0.63%)
KEL 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
KOSM 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
LOTCHEM 21.77 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.55%)
MLCF 94.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.48%)
NBP 145.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.88 (-1.94%)
PAEL 45.88 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.82%)
PIAHCLA 19.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.9%)
POWER 15.76 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.7%)
PPL 177.00 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.19%)
PREMA 41.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.74%)
PRL 31.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
PTC 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
SNGP 115.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.05%)
SSGC 40.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-3.95%)
TELE 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.38%)
TPLP 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.68%)
TREET 23.77 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.68%)
TRG 57.35 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (2.63%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.4%)
BR100 14,995 Decreased By -64 (-0.42%)
BR30 42,924 Decreased By -100.4 (-0.23%)
KSE100 147,441 Decreased By -1319.4 (-0.89%)
KSE30 44,923 Decreased By -268.3 (-0.59%)
Aug 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Sabalenka sees off Kudermetova to reach third round in New York

Reuters Published 28 Aug, 2025 02:03pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

NEW YORK: Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka overcame a rocky start to roar into the third round of the U.S. Open with a 7-6(4) 6-2 win over unseeded Russian Polina Kudermetova on Wednesday.

In their only previous meeting, Sabalenka rallied from a set down to win the Brisbane final in January and the world number one was on the back foot early again in New York.

“The first set was super tight and super aggressive,” Sabalenka said. “I felt like it was more about the serve and first shot. It was super quick.

“The second set felt much better on the return game. I’m really glad that I stayed strong in that first set.”

She saved four break points before dropping serve in the opening game but recovered immediately and asserted herself late in the tight opening set with a sublime crosscourt winner for a 3-1 lead in the tiebreak.

World number 67 Kudermetova sent a forehand wide to gift the opening stanza to Sabalenka before the 22-year-old found herself down an early break in the next and staring at a long road back after aggravating a leg issue.

She came out swinging after receiving treatment and looked set to recover the break before Sabalenka composed herself and moved ahead 3-1 thanks to yet another unforced error from the Russian’s racket.

The writing was on the wall when Sabalenka won the next game and the Belarusian held firm from there to secure a meeting with 2021 runner-up Leylah Fernandez of Canada in a rematch of their semi-final meeting four years ago.

Resplendent in red, Osaka races into US Open second round

A lot has changed for Sabalenka since that three-sets defeat and she said she was fully focused on securing another U.S. Open title and a fourth Grand Slam crown overall.

“I know if I’m able to bring my game and fight for every point, I’ll have my chances,” she added.

“All I try to do is focus on myself and bring the best fight possible every time I’m out here playing in front of you all.”

Aryna Sabalenka U.S. Open

Comments

200 characters

Sabalenka sees off Kudermetova to reach third round in New York

Floods could strain Pakistan’s economy and disrupt food supplies, warns finance ministry

India’s water manipulation, heavy rains compound Pakistan’s flood woes

PSX starts cautiously, KSE-100 gains nearly 400 points

Stop buying Russian oil, don’t fund ‘Modi’s war’, US warns India

Pakistan’s national shipping carrier adds two Aframax-class tankers

Digital payment methods: Pakistan govt approves huge subsidy for SBP

Gold price per tola gains Rs900 in Pakistan

Intra-day update: rupee inches up against US dollar

PIA shifts all Sialkot flights to Lahore Airport

Pakistan tenders to buy 100,000 metric tons of sugar, traders say

Read more stories