Return filing: Taxpayers to receive phone calls

Recorder Report Published 02 Sep, 2025 06:12am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued an important announcement that taxpayers will soon receive phone calls from FBR for filing of income tax returns.

According to FBR’s announcement on Monday, taxpayers are hereby informed that they will be receiving telephone calls, wherein they will be provided important information about the FBR’s new income tax filing portal and about the importance of filing tax returns. The campaign is purely for informational purposes.

Individuals: FBR introduces new electronic income tax return form

The phone calls will be received from the following telephone numbers: 2138901090, 2138901091, 2138901092, 2138901093, 2138901094, 2138901095, 2138901096, 2138901097, 2138901098, 2138901099. For any queries, please contact our helpline at 051-111-772-772. FBR added.

