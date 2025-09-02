BML 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
Minister meets UNRC, discusses damage to electricity infrastructure

Recorder Report Published September 2, 2025 Updated September 2, 2025 07:55am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari on Monday held a meeting with the United Nations Resident Coordinator, Mohammad Yahya and discussed damage to electricity infrastructure across the country due to massive floods.

During the meeting, they discussed the situation in flood-affected areas, including Sialkot and Hafizabad, and the challenges faced by the affected populations, especially farmers.

Mohammad Yahya stated that Pakistan contributes negligibly to global carbon emissions, yet it faces severe consequences of climate change. He expressed sorrow over the loss of lives and property in the flood-hit regions. He further stated that an energy transition is essential for Pakistan, and the United Nations is ready to provide both technical and financial assistance, but emphasized the need for a clear national narrative.

He added that several countries around the world have taken concrete steps toward energy transition and climate financing. Ghana, for example, has sought $8 billion to transition from coal to alternative energy sources, while Nigeria and Indonesia are also benefiting from climate funds.

Federal Minister Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari stated that the Green Financing Division of the PPMC (Power Planning and Monitoring Company) and the inter-ministerial committee are actively working toward this goal. He further said that Pakistan is transitioning toward renewable energy even without aid. He acknowledged the commendable role the United Nations is playing in rescue and relief efforts in flood-affected areas.

The Federal Minister emphasized that infrastructure restoration should not follow the old patterns but should be planned keeping future challenges in mind. Yahya agreed and said that a comprehensive “Post-Disaster Assessment” in collaboration with the Government of Pakistan is essential to develop sustainable and resilient infrastructure.

