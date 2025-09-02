BML 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
BOP 16.58 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (10.02%)
CNERGY 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
CPHL 93.02 Increased By ▲ 3.63 (4.06%)
DCL 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.61%)
DGKC 209.22 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (0.84%)
FCCL 59.46 Increased By ▲ 4.09 (7.39%)
FFL 17.13 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.15%)
GCIL 28.44 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.17%)
HUBC 163.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.21%)
KEL 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.07%)
KOSM 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.13%)
LOTCHEM 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
MLCF 104.83 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (2.09%)
NBP 153.50 Increased By ▲ 5.07 (3.42%)
PAEL 52.54 Increased By ▲ 4.78 (10.01%)
PIAHCLA 19.75 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.18%)
PIBTL 12.96 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.33%)
POWER 17.41 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.41%)
PPL 179.12 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (1.02%)
PREMA 41.78 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (4.03%)
PRL 31.71 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (3.53%)
PTC 22.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
SNGP 114.92 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.29%)
SSGC 40.78 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.9%)
TELE 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.08%)
TREET 25.01 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (5.44%)
TRG 56.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.05%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 15,235 Increased By 150.4 (1%)
BR30 44,824 Increased By 812 (1.85%)
KSE100 149,971 Increased By 1353.3 (0.91%)
KSE30 45,655 Increased By 407.2 (0.9%)
Sep 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-02

Policy directive awaited: 5G spectrum auction likely in coming months: minister

Naveed Butt Published 02 Sep, 2025 06:12am

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja announced that Pakistan’s 5G spectrum auction is expected to take place in the coming months, subject to the government’s issuance of a policy directive.

In a written reply to a question to the National Assembly on Tuesday, the Minister informed the house that the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has engaged a U.S.-based consultancy firm NERA (National Economic Research Associates Inc.), for providing recommendations to the government on reforms, spectrum valuation, and auction design for the upcoming 5G spectrum auction.

She said that the consultant will submit its recommendations to the Advisory Committee for finalizing policy directions regarding spectrum auction, auction design, and 5G rollout plan. She said that the spectrum auction is scheduled to take place in the coming months, subject to the issuance of the Policy Directive by the government.

However, she noted that two key issues are currently under review by the Advisory Committee before the spectrum auction can proceed: (i) the finalization of the PTCL–Telenor merger, and (ii) the availability of prime spectrum in the 2600 MHz band, where 140 MHz out of a total 194 MHz remains under litigation.

In another written reply to a question, the Minister said that the IT Park Islamabad project with a total cost of $ 88.384 million including $ 76.283 million from the Korean Exim Bank (loan) and $ 12.1 million’s share under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) would be completed by October 2025.

In a written reply to a question to the National Assembly on Tuesday, the Minister informed the house that the IT Park Islamabad project is being financed through the Economic Development Cooperation Fund (EDCF) of the EXIM Bank, Korea, and partly from PSDP of the Government of Pakistan. She said that the total cost of the Project is $ 88.384 million, including $ 76.283 million from Korea’s Exim Bank (Loan) and PSDP share of US$12.100 million. She said that the projects would be completed in October 2025 as perthe Extension of Time (EOT).

She said that the Islamabad IT Park Project is envisioned as a state-of-the-art facility that will foster collaboration, innovation, and product development. She said that the project aims to serve as a hub linking academia, research institutions, industry, and planners at both national and international levels, while providing an enabling environment to strengthen and advance Pakistan’s IT ecosystem.

“The park will play a pivotal role in knowledge and resource management, with a strong focus on the commercialization of knowledge through innovation management, business support services, entrepreneurship promotion, consultancy, and the provision of high-quality IT-enabled office spaces for the companies registered with Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB),” she said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PTA 5G Shaza Fatima Khawaja 5G spectrum

Comments

200 characters

Policy directive awaited: 5G spectrum auction likely in coming months: minister

Aurangzeb advances Pakistan-China financial cooperation

RLNG allocation for domestic sector: Ogra advocates careful evaluation

‘Unprecedented’ rainfall paralyses life in Pakistan’s capital

August inflation cools to 3pc, flood impact looms

ECC approves Rs250m TSG for NSD

Pakistan highly vulnerable to natural disasters: World Bank

Return filing: Taxpayers to receive phone calls

Customs clears over 4,400 used cars in July

CCP urges govt to lift ban on setting up of new sugar mills

Investors must route trade via Shariah-compliant brokers: SECP

Read more stories