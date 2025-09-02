Policy directive awaited: 5G spectrum auction likely in coming months: minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja announced that Pakistan’s 5G spectrum auction is expected to take place in the coming months, subject to the government’s issuance of a policy directive.

In a written reply to a question to the National Assembly on Tuesday, the Minister informed the house that the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has engaged a U.S.-based consultancy firm NERA (National Economic Research Associates Inc.), for providing recommendations to the government on reforms, spectrum valuation, and auction design for the upcoming 5G spectrum auction.

She said that the consultant will submit its recommendations to the Advisory Committee for finalizing policy directions regarding spectrum auction, auction design, and 5G rollout plan. She said that the spectrum auction is scheduled to take place in the coming months, subject to the issuance of the Policy Directive by the government.

However, she noted that two key issues are currently under review by the Advisory Committee before the spectrum auction can proceed: (i) the finalization of the PTCL–Telenor merger, and (ii) the availability of prime spectrum in the 2600 MHz band, where 140 MHz out of a total 194 MHz remains under litigation.

In another written reply to a question, the Minister said that the IT Park Islamabad project with a total cost of $ 88.384 million including $ 76.283 million from the Korean Exim Bank (loan) and $ 12.1 million’s share under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) would be completed by October 2025.

In a written reply to a question to the National Assembly on Tuesday, the Minister informed the house that the IT Park Islamabad project is being financed through the Economic Development Cooperation Fund (EDCF) of the EXIM Bank, Korea, and partly from PSDP of the Government of Pakistan. She said that the total cost of the Project is $ 88.384 million, including $ 76.283 million from Korea’s Exim Bank (Loan) and PSDP share of US$12.100 million. She said that the projects would be completed in October 2025 as perthe Extension of Time (EOT).

She said that the Islamabad IT Park Project is envisioned as a state-of-the-art facility that will foster collaboration, innovation, and product development. She said that the project aims to serve as a hub linking academia, research institutions, industry, and planners at both national and international levels, while providing an enabling environment to strengthen and advance Pakistan’s IT ecosystem.

“The park will play a pivotal role in knowledge and resource management, with a strong focus on the commercialization of knowledge through innovation management, business support services, entrepreneurship promotion, consultancy, and the provision of high-quality IT-enabled office spaces for the companies registered with Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB),” she said.

