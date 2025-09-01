BML 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
BOP 16.58 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (10.02%)
CNERGY 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
CPHL 93.02 Increased By ▲ 3.63 (4.06%)
DCL 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.61%)
DGKC 209.22 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (0.84%)
FCCL 59.46 Increased By ▲ 4.09 (7.39%)
FFL 17.13 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.15%)
GCIL 28.44 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.17%)
HUBC 163.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.21%)
KEL 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.07%)
KOSM 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.13%)
LOTCHEM 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
MLCF 104.83 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (2.09%)
NBP 153.50 Increased By ▲ 5.07 (3.42%)
PAEL 52.54 Increased By ▲ 4.78 (10.01%)
PIAHCLA 19.75 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.18%)
PIBTL 12.96 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.33%)
POWER 17.41 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.41%)
PPL 179.12 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (1.02%)
PREMA 41.78 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (4.03%)
PRL 31.71 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (3.53%)
PTC 22.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
SNGP 114.92 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.29%)
SSGC 40.78 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.9%)
TELE 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.08%)
TREET 25.01 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (5.44%)
TRG 56.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.05%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 15,235 Increased By 150.4 (1%)
BR30 44,824 Increased By 812 (1.85%)
KSE100 149,971 Increased By 1353.3 (0.91%)
KSE30 45,655 Increased By 407.2 (0.9%)
Business & Finance

Deutsche Bank puts India retail banking business up for sale, sources say

Reuters Published 01 Sep, 2025 05:22pm

NEW DELHI/FRANKFURT: Deutsche Bank is exploring the sale of its Indian retail banking assets and has invited bids from domestic and foreign lenders in the country, two sources told Reuters, making it the latest foreign bank to consider trimming its bets on India.

The Germany-based bank has pledged to make its retail business more profitable. In March, CEO Christian Sewing said headcount at its retail bank will be cut by almost 2,000 people in 2025, with a “significant” reduction in branch numbers.

In India, Deutsche wants to completely sell its retail banking business, which spans 17 branches, according to the two sources with direct knowledge of the matter, who declined to be named as the discussions are private.

A Deutsche Bank spokesperson said it does not “comment on rumours or market speculation”.

Deutsche Bank posts 39% rise in first-quarter profit

The sources said Deutsche had set an August 29 deadline for non-binding bids from several banks for its retail India assets. Details of any potential bids received were not immediately clear.

The valuation the bank is seeking for its India retail business was also not immediately clear.

