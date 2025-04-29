AIRLINK 166.50 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (1.17%)
Deutsche Bank posts 39% rise in first-quarter profit

Reuters Published 29 Apr, 2025 11:14am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

FRANKFURT: Deutsche Bank on Tuesday posted a 39% rise in first-quarter profit after its global investment banking division generated a big increase in revenue in bond and currency trading during volatile markets.

Deutsche, Germany’s largest lender, recorded net profit attributable to shareholders of 1.78 billion euros ($2.03 billion) in the quarter, up from 1.28 billion euros a year earlier.

It exceeded analysts’ expectations for a profit of around 1.64 billion euros.

The figures kick off a crucial year for Deutsche as it winds up a three-year plan and attempts to meet a series of targets that some analysts deem overly ambitious.

The results “put us on track for delivery on all our 2025 targets”,“ CEO Christian Sewing said.

Deutsche Bank cuts S&P 500 year-end target from Wall Street high

The investment bank was Deutsche’s biggest earnings source. Revenue for its fixed-income and currency trading, one of the bank’s largest businesses, rose 17%, better than expectations for a 10.3% gain.

Origination and advisory, after making big gains in recent quarters, saw an 8% drop in revenue.

It posted a 90-million-euro writedown for an unnamed position in its leveraged finance business.

