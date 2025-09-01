PM Shehbaz Sharif addresses the 25th SCO Heads of States Council Meeting in Tianjin

|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Sep 1
|
281.46
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Sep 1
|
281.56
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Sep 1
|
146.94
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Sep 1
|
0.80
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Sep 1
|
1.35
|
Euro to USD / Sep 1
|
1.17
|
UK LIBOR % / Aug 29
|
4.96
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Aug 29
|
6,460.26
|
Nasdaq / Aug 29
|
21,455.55
|
Dow Jones / Aug 29
|
45,544.88
|
India Sensex / Sep 1
|
80,158
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Sep 1
|
42,065.51
|
Hang Seng / Sep 1
|
25,545.15
|
FTSE 100 / Sep 1
|
9,215.33
|
Germany DAX 30 / Sep 1
|
24,004.80
|
France CAC40 / Sep 1
|
7,732.20
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Aug 29
|
16,280
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Aug 29
|
311,814
|
Petrol/Litre / Sep 1
|
264.61
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Sep 1
|
63.79
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Sep 1
|
3,476.53
|
Diesel/Litre / Sep 1
|
269.99
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Sep 1
|
66.54
|Stock
|Price
|
Media Times Ltd / Sep 1
Media Times Limited(MDTL)
|
4.02
▲ 0.6 (17.54%)
|
F. Nat.Equities / Sep 1
First National Equities Limited(FNEL)
|
7.04
▲ 1 (16.56%)
|
Ittefaq Iron Ind / Sep 1
Ittefaq Iron Industries Limited(ITTEFAQ)
|
10.18
▲ 0.99 (10.77%)
|
Waves Corporation / Sep 1
Waves Corporation Limited(WAVES)
|
10.97
▲ 1 (10.03%)
|
B.O.Punjab / Sep 1
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
16.58
▲ 1.51 (10.02%)
|
Universal Ins. / Sep 1
The Universal Insurance Company Limited(UVIC)
|
13.39
▲ 1.22 (10.02%)
|
Mandviwala / Sep 1
Mandviwala Mauser Plastic Industries(MWMP)
|
55.50
▲ 5.05 (10.01%)
|
Pak Elektron / Sep 1
Pak Elektron Limited(PAEL)
|
52.54
▲ 4.78 (10.01%)
|
Grays Leasing / Sep 1
Grays Leasing Limited(GRYL)
|
22.34
▲ 2.03 (10%)
|
Ideal Spinning / Sep 1
Ideal Spinning Mills Limited(IDSM)
|
23.65
▲ 2.15 (10%)
|Stock
|Price
|
LSE Ventures / Sep 1
LSE Ventures Limited(LSEVL)
|
7.70
▼ -7.3 (-48.67%)
|
Sally Textile / Sep 1
Sally Textile Mills Limited(SLYT)
|
16.70
▼ -1.64 (-8.94%)
|
Asim Textile / Sep 1
Asim Textile Mills Limited(ASTM)
|
32.20
▼ -2.71 (-7.76%)
|
Elahi Cotton / Sep 1
Elahi Cotton Mills Limited(ELCM)
|
240.95
▼ -17.86 (-6.9%)
|
Rupali polyester / Sep 1
Rupali Polyester Limited(RUPL)
|
33
▼ -2.3 (-6.52%)
|
Imperial Limited / Sep 1
Imperial Limited(IML)
|
21
▼ -1.45 (-6.46%)
|
Burj Clean Energy Modaraba / Sep 1
Burj Clean Energy Modaraba(GEM)(GEMBCEM)
|
10.31
▼ -0.69 (-6.27%)
|
TPL Corp Ltd / Sep 1
TPL Corp Limited(TPL)
|
9.04
▼ -0.6 (-6.22%)
|
The Organic Meat / Sep 1
The Organic Meat Company Limited(TOMCL)
|
51.15
▼ -3.25 (-5.97%)
|
Pakgen Power / Sep 1
Pakgen Power Limited(PKGP)
|
117.15
▼ -6.98 (-5.62%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
B.O.Punjab / Sep 1
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
97,226,329
▲ 1.51
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Sep 1
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
79,551,509
▲ 0.12
|
Pervez Ahmed Consultancy / Sep 1
Pervez Ahmed Consultancy Services Ltd.(PASL)
|
53,012,419
▲ 0.22
|
Pak Elektron / Sep 1
Pak Elektron Limited(PAEL)
|
47,484,203
▲ 4.78
|
Fauji Cement / Sep 1
Fauji Cement Company Limited(FCCL)
|
40,072,009
▲ 4.38
|
Media Times Ltd / Sep 1
Media Times Limited(MDTL)
|
39,679,743
▲ 0.6
|
WorldCall Telecom / Sep 1
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
37,038,813
▼ -0.01
|
Cnergyico PK / Sep 1
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
26,793,809
▲ 0.05
|
F. Nat.Equities / Sep 1
First National Equities Limited(FNEL)
|
25,739,929
▲ 1
|
Pak Int.Bulk / Sep 1
Pakistan International Bulk Terminal(PIBTL)
|
24,748,278
▲ 0.21
Comments