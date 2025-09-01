BML 5.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
BOP 16.58 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (10.02%)
CNERGY 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.69%)
CPHL 92.10 Increased By ▲ 2.71 (3.03%)
DCL 13.88 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.83%)
DGKC 209.99 Increased By ▲ 2.52 (1.21%)
FCCL 59.61 Increased By ▲ 4.24 (7.66%)
FFL 17.12 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.09%)
GCIL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.39%)
HUBC 164.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.1%)
KEL 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.26%)
KOSM 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.58%)
LOTCHEM 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
MLCF 105.60 Increased By ▲ 2.92 (2.84%)
NBP 153.95 Increased By ▲ 5.52 (3.72%)
PAEL 52.54 Increased By ▲ 4.78 (10.01%)
PIAHCLA 19.80 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.43%)
PIBTL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.56%)
POWER 17.48 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.82%)
PPL 178.50 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.67%)
PREMA 42.00 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (4.58%)
PRL 31.65 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (3.33%)
PTC 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
SNGP 114.90 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.27%)
SSGC 40.70 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.7%)
TELE 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.77%)
TREET 24.22 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.11%)
TRG 56.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.89%)
WTL 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 15,250 Increased By 165.3 (1.1%)
BR30 44,841 Increased By 828.8 (1.88%)
KSE100 149,993 Increased By 1375.2 (0.93%)
KSE30 45,673 Increased By 425.3 (0.94%)
PM Shehbaz Sharif addresses the 25th SCO Heads of States Council Meeting in Tianjin

Published 01 Sep, 2025 02:22pm
PM Shehbaz Sharif PM Shehbaz in China

