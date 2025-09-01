BML 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
BOP 16.58 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (10.02%)
CNERGY 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.52%)
CPHL 90.39 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.12%)
DCL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.51%)
DGKC 207.98 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.25%)
FCCL 56.10 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.32%)
FFL 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.97%)
GCIL 28.59 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.71%)
HUBC 164.60 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.2%)
KEL 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.26%)
KOSM 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5.07%)
LOTCHEM 22.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
MLCF 101.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.71%)
NBP 152.75 Increased By ▲ 4.32 (2.91%)
PAEL 51.88 Increased By ▲ 4.12 (8.63%)
PIAHCLA 19.70 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.92%)
PIBTL 13.11 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.5%)
POWER 17.17 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1%)
PPL 178.20 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.5%)
PREMA 42.18 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (5.03%)
PRL 31.90 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (4.15%)
PTC 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.44%)
SNGP 115.30 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.62%)
SSGC 40.87 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.12%)
TELE 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.24%)
TPLP 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.85%)
TREET 24.32 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.53%)
TRG 56.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.46%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
BR100 15,213 Increased By 128.1 (0.85%)
BR30 44,521 Increased By 508.8 (1.16%)
KSE100 149,565 Increased By 947.5 (0.64%)
KSE30 45,523 Increased By 275.2 (0.61%)
Sep 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India bonds fall as heavy supply weighs

Reuters Published 01 Sep, 2025 11:24am

MUMBAI: Indian government bonds declined in early trading on Monday, as debt supply continued to overshoot demand and market sentiment was weak on worries over fiscal slippage.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield was at 6.6072% as of 10:10 a.m. IST, against Friday’s close of 6.5678%.

The yield rose 19 basis points in August, its biggest monthly rise since September 2022. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

Bond market sentiment has taken a hit since the government announced plans on August 15 to cut the goods and services tax, a major revenue source, fuelling expectations of a higher fiscal burden and heavier debt supply.

India plans to lower the tax by October and has proposed a move to a two-rate structure of 5% and 18%, scrapping the 12% and 28% rates in place currently.

The GST Council meets on Wednesday and Thursday.

Large supply this week is weighing on bonds amid waning demand.

Indian states are set to raise 316.5 billion rupees ($3.58 billion) on Tuesday, which will be key to gauge demand after the last auction saw partial acceptance by states, traders said.

Meanwhile, India’s GDP growth data for the April to June quarter also surprised the market, expanding 7.8% year-on-year while economists polled by Reuters had pegged a growth of 6.7%.

“GST cuts, GDP data, and the continued debt supply, nothing has been in favour of the bond market lately,” a trader at a private bank said. The trader expects the uncertainty to continue till the Reserve Bank of India intervenes “in some way”.

Indian government bonds

Comments

200 characters

India bonds fall as heavy supply weighs

Afghanistan earthquake kills 622 with more than 1,500 injured

Positive sentiments return, KSE-100 gains over 1,200 points

Pakistan respects all international, bilateral treaties, expect same from SCO members: PM Shehbaz

Pakistan government helicopter crash kills five: police

Pakistan eyes stronger capital market ties with China, says Aurangzeb

Floods likely to pull Pakistan’s GDP growth down

PM Shehbaz, Iranian President Pezeshkian review bilateral cooperation across multiple sectors

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

ADB reaffirms its support to Pakistan

Oil holds in tight range as rising output offsets Russia supply disruptions

Read more stories