BML 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
BOP 16.27 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (7.96%)
CNERGY 7.28 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.83%)
CPHL 89.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.1%)
DCL 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.88%)
DGKC 209.49 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (0.97%)
FCCL 54.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.57%)
FFL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
GCIL 28.19 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.28%)
HUBC 164.73 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.28%)
KEL 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.13%)
KOSM 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.34%)
LOTCHEM 22.15 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.91%)
MLCF 101.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-1.53%)
NBP 151.00 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (1.73%)
PAEL 48.32 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.17%)
PIAHCLA 19.85 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.69%)
PIBTL 12.98 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.49%)
POWER 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.76%)
PPL 177.35 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.02%)
PREMA 40.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.22%)
PRL 31.12 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.6%)
PTC 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
SNGP 115.90 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.14%)
SSGC 40.29 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.67%)
TELE 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.28%)
TREET 24.07 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.48%)
TRG 57.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 15,088 Increased By 3.1 (0.02%)
BR30 44,278 Increased By 266 (0.6%)
KSE100 148,708 Increased By 90.6 (0.06%)
KSE30 45,242 Decreased By -5.9 (-0.01%)
Sep 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee may weaken further on tariffs, outflows; bonds to eye fiscal clarity

  • The Indian rupee hit an all-time low of 88.3075 against the U.S. dollar last Friday
Reuters Published 01 Sep, 2025 08:07am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee, after falling to a lifetime low last Friday, will likely remain under pressure this week with U.S. tariffs and sluggish portfolio flows piling on the pressure, while government bonds brace for fiscal developments.

The Indian rupee hit an all-time low of 88.3075 against the U.S. dollar last Friday, sliding past the 88 mark — a level widely seen as an important technical support and likely to draw heavy intervention from the Reserve Bank of India.

The rupee’s drop past 88 followed Washington’s imposition of additional tariffs on India, a move expected to hurt portfolio flows, impact growth, and widen India’s trade deficit.

Foreign outflows from Indian equities have accelerated after the additional U.S. tariffs amid worries over slower earnings for export-oriented sectors and the macro outlook.

“Till the uncertainties around US tariffs settle down, it will continue being a rupee-negative event,” Dipti Chitale, CEO at Mecklai Financial Services, said.

“We feel that Reserve Bank of India will let the rupee depreciate in the interest of maintaining competitiveness in the market.”

Meanwhile, India’s 10-year benchmark 6.33% 2035 bond yield settled at 6.5678% on Friday, up 2 basis points through Friday, after rising 15 bps in the previous week.

Traders anticipate the yield will remain in the 6.52% to 6.65% band this week, with major focus on developments in New Delhi’s fiscal picture as well as a meeting of the goods and services tax council towards the end of the week.

“Monetary policy has already played its role and has limited fire power left, but the fiscal should act now and calm markets,” said Niraj Kumar, chief investment officer at Generali Central Life Insurance.

Bond market sentiment has weakened on fears of fiscal slippage after Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled sweeping goods and services tax reforms on August 15.

India plans to slash the levy by October and has proposed a move to a two-rate structure of 5% and 18%, scrapping the 12% and 28% rates in place currently. The GST council will meet on Wednesday and Thursday.

Meanwhile, India’s economy unexpectedly expanded 7.8% year-on-year in the April-June quarter, picking up from 7.4% in the previous three months. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast growth likely cooled to 6.7%.

“Going forward, we could see some slowdown in the second quarter due to spillovers from the tariff impact. For now, our full-year GDP growth estimate for FY26 is retained at 6.3%, with a downward bias,” Sakshi Gupta, principal economist at HDFC Bank said.

Indian rupee

Comments

200 characters

Indian rupee may weaken further on tariffs, outflows; bonds to eye fiscal clarity

Floods likely to pull Pakistan’s GDP growth down

ADB reaffirms its support to Pakistan

Oil holds in tight range, rising output offsets Russia supply disruptions

Pakistan govt says has retired Rs2.6trn debt early

Failure to integrate invoicing system: FBR likely to issue huge penalty notices from today

Sahiwal power plant faces shutdown prospect

Prime Minister of Pakistan heaps praise on Chinese President Xi’s vision

Ministry to head body for USD15m Coniston-PSM dispute

Chain audit completion: FBR failed to implement FTO’s key recommendation

Utility Stores finally closed

Read more stories