PM Shehbaz, Iranian President Pezeshkian review bilateral cooperation across multiple sectors

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian reviewed on Monday the state of bilateral cooperation across diverse sectors.

The PM met the Iranian President on the sidelines of the Council of Heads of Member States (CHM) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Tianjin, China, said the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in a statement.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Chief of the Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir and Federal Ministers were also present in the meeting.

During the meeting, the PM reaffirmed Pakistan’s deep commitment to its historic and brotherly ties with neighbouring Iran, “underlining the strong foundations of the relationship rooted in shared history, cultural heritage, and faith”.

Pakistan, Iran set $10bn trade target

Both leaders expressed satisfaction with the positive momentum in Pakistan-Iran relations.

President Pezeshkian appreciated Pakistan’s consistent support and reaffirmed Iran’s determination to enhance bilateral collaboration in various areas of mutual interest, said the statement.

PM Shehbaz seeks expansion of Pakistan-China partnership to deal with natural calamities

PM Shehbaz emphasized the importance of further strengthening political and economic ties between the two countries, and also reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering solidarity with the people and Government of Iran.

The premier reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace, underscoring dialogue and diplomacy “as the only viable path toward de-escalation and stability”.

“The Iranian President expressed his sorrow on the loss of precious lives and property in the on-going floods across Pakistan and said that the Government and people of Iran are standing shoulder to shoulder with Pakistan in this need of hour,” said the PMO.