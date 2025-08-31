BML 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.75%)
BOP 15.07 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (5.68%)
CNERGY 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.44%)
CPHL 89.39 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.93%)
DCL 13.63 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.74%)
DGKC 207.47 Increased By ▲ 18.86 (10%)
FCCL 55.37 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (8.42%)
FFL 16.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
GCIL 28.11 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.19%)
HUBC 164.27 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (0.87%)
KEL 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.9%)
KOSM 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
LOTCHEM 21.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.62%)
MLCF 102.68 Increased By ▲ 6.82 (7.11%)
NBP 148.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.4%)
PAEL 47.76 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.99%)
PIAHCLA 19.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.41%)
PIBTL 12.79 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (5.18%)
POWER 17.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (6.92%)
PPL 177.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.13%)
PREMA 40.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.83%)
PRL 30.63 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.79%)
PTC 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.26%)
SNGP 114.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.49%)
SSGC 40.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.32%)
TELE 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.55%)
TREET 23.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.34%)
TRG 57.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.19%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
BR100 15,085 Increased By 112.5 (0.75%)
BR30 44,012 Increased By 987.7 (2.3%)
KSE100 148,618 Increased By 1274.3 (0.86%)
KSE30 45,248 Increased By 370.7 (0.83%)
Markets Print 2025-08-31

Asia coffee: Tepid trade in Vietnam on low supplies, Indonesia premiums fall

Reuters Published 31 Aug, 2025 02:44am

HANOI: Trading activity in Vietnam was sluggish this week amid low supplies at the end of the crop season and soft demand, while premiums in Indonesia fell as weather conditions improved in the coffee-growing area, traders said on Thursday.

In the Central Highlands, Vietnam’s largest coffee-growing region, farmers sold beans at 122,000-123,700 dong (USD4.64-USD4.70) per kg, compared with last week’s 121,000-123,000 dong.

According to traders and farmers, the trees were unharmed from the recent Typhoon Kajiki that swept through the country’s central part and killed seven people.

Vietnam’s new crop will officially start from October, but new beans will only arrive from late November. “Supplies are running low with virtually no deals. Many have to turn to Brazil or Indonesia for beans if they need to fulfil their contracts,” said a trader based in the coffee belt.

“However, some buyers have already offered price for December deliveries from 100,000 dong per kg,” the trader added. Robusta coffee settled up USD188, or 4percent, at USD4,878 a metric ton on Wednesday. “We’ve entered the storm season. It will be an issue if it rains from late October,” a second trader, also based in the coffee growing region, said.

In Indonesia, Sumatra robusta coffee beans were offered at USD30 premium to the September-October contract, down from USD230 premium last week to the November contract. Another trader quoted beans at USD50 premium to the November contract, to adjust with the London terminal.

