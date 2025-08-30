Army chief assures Sikh community of early restoration of their places of worship

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir visited the flood-affected areas of Punjab, including Sialkot, Shakargarh, Narowal and Kartarpur, the military’s media wing reported on Sunday.

Addressing the Sikh community, Field Marshal Munir assured the early restoration of all their places of worship.

“Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur will be restored on a priority basis,” he said.

The COAS’s visit comes on the heel of India’s releasing water into Pakistan which submerged scores of villages including Kartarpur area, which is located beside Ravi river in Narowal.

The Sikh community paid tribute to the field marshal for the timely relief efforts at the flood-affected Darbar Sahib Kartarpur, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The Sikh community highly appreciated the army chief’s visit to Kartarpur and the prompt relief operations.

At least 20 dead as ‘exceptionally high’ floods continue to threaten Punjab amid heavy rain forecast

Sikh leader Ramesh Singh Arora thanked him for the timely relief efforts during the floods.

“Pakistan is our land and our life. Relationship between Pakistan and Sikhs will always remain strong and everlasting,” he said.

Arora said Sikhs from around the world say that Pakistan is the safest country for minorities.

“When Sikh pilgrims return after visiting Pakistan, they have tears in their eyes. The pilgrims say that with the love they receive here, their hearts do not want to leave Pakistan and go back,” said the Sikh leader.

Other Sikh leaders said they are deeply grateful for the respect Field Marshal Asim Munir has shown to the Sikh community. They said the love and sympathies of Sikhs across the globe are with Pakistan.

“Sikhs around the world bow their heads towards Pakistan with reverence and respect. The love and sympathies of Sikhs across the globe are with Pakistan,” he maintained.

Within hours of floodwaters’ reaching the roads leading to Gurdwara Sri Darbar Sahib Kartarpur, rescue teams navigated boats and moved people to safety.

Whereas, operation to drain out floodwater was completed within one day, the Punjab government said, adding the sacred Sikh shrine will be re-opened for yatrees soon.

Under the directives of the Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, Suthra Punjab teams and officials from multiple government departments worked round the clock to clean the premise, an official statement read.

In a statement, Maryam reaffirmed government’s commitment to safeguarding religious heritage and ensuring the facilities for Sikh pilgrims.

The historic shrine, believed to be the final resting place of Guru Nanak Dev, was partially submerged after the Ravi River overflowed, as Punjab faces its worst flooding in four decades.

Pakistan Army is working shoulder to shoulder with the civil administration. Army has established several rescue and relief camps.

So far, thousands of people along with their livestock have been shifted to safe places from several villages.

Arrangements have also been made to provide essential medical assistance to the affected people.