Gold soars by Rs3,600 per tola, sets new all-time high in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan increased on Saturday in line with their gain in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs367,400 after a gain of Rs3,600 during the day.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at Rs314,986 after it accumulated Rs3,172.

“This is a new all-time high,” said Abdullah Chand of APGJSA. The previous high of Rs363,700 per tola was recorded on 22nd April 2025.

On Friday, gold price per tola reached Rs363,800 after a gain of Rs1,200 during the day.

The international rate of gold also saw an increase today. The rate was at $3,447 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a gain of $36, as per APGJSA.

Moreover, silver price per tola gained Rs81 to clock in at Rs4,202.