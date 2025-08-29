Gold price per tola gains Rs1,200 in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan increased on Friday in line with their gain in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs363,800 after a gain of Rs1,200 during the day.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at Rs311,814 after it accumulated Rs943.

On Thursday, gold price per tola reached Rs362,600 after a gain of Rs900 during the day.

The international rate of gold also saw an increase today. The rate was at $3,411 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a gain of $12, as per APGJSA.

Moreover, silver price per tola remained stable at Rs4,121.