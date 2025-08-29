BML 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
Gold price per tola gains Rs1,200 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 29 Aug, 2025 02:50pm

Gold prices in Pakistan increased on Friday in line with their gain in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs363,800 after a gain of Rs1,200 during the day.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at Rs311,814 after it accumulated Rs943.

On Thursday, gold price per tola reached Rs362,600 after a gain of Rs900 during the day.

The international rate of gold also saw an increase today. The rate was at $3,411 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a gain of $12, as per APGJSA.

Moreover, silver price per tola remained stable at Rs4,121.

