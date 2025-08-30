BML 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.75%)
BOP 15.07 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (5.68%)
CNERGY 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.44%)
CPHL 89.39 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.93%)
DCL 13.63 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.74%)
DGKC 207.47 Increased By ▲ 18.86 (10%)
FCCL 55.37 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (8.42%)
FFL 16.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
GCIL 28.11 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.19%)
HUBC 164.27 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (0.87%)
KEL 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.9%)
KOSM 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
LOTCHEM 21.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.62%)
MLCF 102.68 Increased By ▲ 6.82 (7.11%)
NBP 148.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.4%)
PAEL 47.76 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.99%)
PIAHCLA 19.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.41%)
PIBTL 12.79 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (5.18%)
POWER 17.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (6.92%)
PPL 177.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.13%)
PREMA 40.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.83%)
PRL 30.63 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.79%)
PTC 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.26%)
SNGP 114.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.49%)
SSGC 40.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.32%)
TELE 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.55%)
TREET 23.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.34%)
TRG 57.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.19%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
BR100 15,085 Increased By 112.5 (0.75%)
BR30 44,012 Increased By 987.7 (2.3%)
KSE100 148,618 Increased By 1274.3 (0.86%)
KSE30 45,248 Increased By 370.7 (0.83%)
Aug 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-08-30

China stocks post biggest monthly gain in 11 months

Reuters Published 30 Aug, 2025 06:00am

SHANGHAI: China stocks closed up on Friday, capping their strongest monthly gain since September 2024, as abundant liquidity continues to drive the rally despite warnings from tech firms following recent price surges.

Hong Kong shares ended the week slightly lower.

China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index closed 0.7 percent higher, while the Shanghai Composite Index was up 0.4 percent. Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng rose 0.3 percent.

For the month, the CSI300 Index was up 10 percent. The Hang Seng Index was down 1 percent this week and has risen 0.9 percent in August.

China’s recent market rally has been underpinned by abundant liquidity in a low-yield environment, alongside government efforts to curb aggressive price competition to boost inflation.

The daily turnover in onshore Chinese shares hovered around 3 trillion yuan (USD419.41 billion) this week, with the total turnover for August set to hit a record high.

China’s top economic planner will work with other departments to investigate and punish below-cost dumping, false propaganda and speed regulation of “disorderly competition” in some industries, its spokesperson, Li Chao, said on Friday.

China stocks CSI300 Index

Comments

200 characters

China stocks post biggest monthly gain in 11 months

Governance and economic framework: Businessmen for fundamental restructuring

Projects under PSDP: Ministry tells IMF allocations capped at 2pc

NA panel told: 55 active projects being implemented through World Bank financing

Dar unveils Pakistan’s diplomatic ‘reset’

SBP injects over Rs12.34trn into market

IGCEP 2025-35: Power generation capacity may surge 49pc to 64,035 MW

Rs64bn short of monthly target: Aug tax collection stands at Rs886bn

Medicine prices enter into ‘stabilisation phase’ in Pakistan

No change in petrol prices likely

Steel units in former FATA, PATA: PALSP urges PM to reject tax relief restoration

Read more stories