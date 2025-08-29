BML 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
BOP 14.41 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.05%)
CNERGY 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.87%)
CPHL 89.64 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.21%)
DCL 13.58 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (5.35%)
DGKC 207.47 Increased By ▲ 18.86 (10%)
FCCL 54.05 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (5.84%)
FFL 16.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
GCIL 28.32 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.94%)
HUBC 164.02 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (0.72%)
KEL 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.74%)
KOSM 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
LOTCHEM 21.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.39%)
MLCF 102.85 Increased By ▲ 6.99 (7.29%)
NBP 150.50 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (0.99%)
PAEL 46.88 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
PIAHCLA 19.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (6.83%)
POWER 17.10 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (7.55%)
PPL 179.00 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (0.82%)
PREMA 40.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.51%)
PRL 30.83 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.45%)
PTC 22.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.08%)
SNGP 116.10 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.83%)
SSGC 40.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
TELE 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.11%)
TPLP 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
TREET 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.42%)
TRG 56.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.51 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.86%)
BR100 15,085 Increased By 112.5 (0.75%)
BR30 44,012 Increased By 987.7 (2.3%)
KSE100 148,618 Increased By 1274.3 (0.86%)
KSE30 45,248 Increased By 370.7 (0.83%)
Markets

Palm snaps three-week gain on weaker rival oils

Reuters Published 29 Aug, 2025 04:09pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures snapped a three-week rally on Friday, pressured by weakness in rival edible oils, while traders closed their positions ahead of a long weekend.

The benchmark palm oil contract for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 72 ringgit, or 1.62%, to 4,377 ringgit ($1,040.90) a metric ton at the close. The contract fell 3.36% this week.

Overnight weakness in rival oilseeds spilled over to palm oil futures, with some market players possibly closing positions ahead of the long weekend, a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

The Malaysian bourse and the Chicago Board of Trade will be closed on Monday for a public holiday.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract fell 0.38%, while its palm oil contract shed 1.69%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 1.05%.

Palm slips tracking weaker soyoil prices

Palm oil tracks price movements of rival edible oils, as it competes for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

Oil prices fell, but were set for a weekly gain, tugged between uncertainty about Russian supply and expectations of lower demand as the summer driving season in the United States, the world’s biggest fuel consumer, nears its close.

Weaker crude oil futures make palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, weakened 0.19% against the dollar, making the commodity slightly cheaper for buyers holding foreign currencies.

Palm Oil Malaysian palm oil palm oil imports palm oil export palm oil prices Palm oil price Palm oil market

