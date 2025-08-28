Pakistan tenders to buy 100,000 metric tons of sugar, traders say

HAMBURG: Pakistan’s state agency the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) has issued a new international tender to purchase 100,000 metric tons of white refined sugar, European traders said on Thursday.

The deadline for submission of price offers is September 8.

The new announcement is believed to indicate that no additional purchases were made in the TCP’s previous tender for 200,000 tons of sugar during negotiations this week, with only 30,000 tons bought.