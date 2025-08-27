BML 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
BOP 14.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
CPHL 89.74 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.62%)
DCL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
DGKC 188.95 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.34%)
FCCL 51.72 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.31%)
FFL 16.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.41%)
GCIL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.08%)
HUBC 164.50 Increased By ▲ 3.19 (1.98%)
KEL 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
KOSM 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.23%)
LOTCHEM 21.69 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.4%)
MLCF 95.90 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.33%)
NBP 152.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.36%)
PAEL 43.74 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.18%)
PIAHCLA 19.93 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.32%)
PIBTL 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
POWER 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.45%)
PPL 178.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PREMA 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
PRL 31.31 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.07%)
PTC 23.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
SNGP 116.65 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.27%)
SSGC 43.15 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.08%)
TELE 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TPLP 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.91%)
TREET 24.81 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.61%)
TRG 56.75 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.94%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
BR100 15,048 Decreased By -10.6 (-0.07%)
BR30 43,240 Increased By 309.1 (0.72%)
KSE100 148,435 Decreased By -380.2 (-0.26%)
KSE30 45,069 Decreased By -137.2 (-0.3%)
Markets Print 2025-08-27

TCP buys initial 30,000 MT of sugar in tender

Reuters Published August 27, 2025 Updated August 27, 2025 06:27am

HAMBURG: State trading agency TCP has purchased an initial 30,000 metric tons of white sugar in an international tender seeking around 200,000 tons which closed last week, European traders said on Tuesday.

The validity of other price offers submitted in the tender has been extended until Wednesday, August 27, so more purchases are seen as possible, traders said.

The initial 30,000 ton purchase was believed to have been made from Al Khaleej Sugar for medium grade sugar at an estimated $582.50 a ton c&f, they said.

Reports reflect assessments from traders, and further estimates of prices and volumes are still possible.

The tender sought offers for fine, small and medium grade sugar, all for arrival in Pakistan by October 31.

The TCP can consider offers for several days in tenders before deciding whether to purchase.

Offers in the tender were submitted on August 21. The lowest offer is not always accepted if other conditions associated with it are not seen as attractive.

Pakistan’s government has approved plans to import 500,000 tons of sugar to help to maintain price stability after retail sugar prices rose sharply. The TCP bought a total of 105,000 tons in its previous sugar tender reported on August 14.

