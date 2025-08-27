Gold price per tola gains Rs1,000 in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan increased on Wednesday in line with their gain in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs361,700 after a gain of Rs100 during the day.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at Rs310,099 after it accumulated Rs857.

On Tuesday, gold price per tola reached Rs360,700 after a gain of Rs900 during the day.

The international rate of gold also saw an increase today. The rate was at $3,390 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a gain of $10, as per APGJSA.

Moreover, silver price per tola decreased by Rs53 to reach Rs4,068.