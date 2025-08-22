BML 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.21%)
BOP 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.01%)
CNERGY 7.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 94.93 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.35%)
DCL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.85%)
DGKC 188.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-1.3%)
FCCL 51.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-2.35%)
FFL 16.94 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.17%)
GCIL 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.69%)
HUBC 160.97 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.5%)
KEL 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.39%)
KOSM 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.11%)
LOTCHEM 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.1%)
MLCF 93.78 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.8%)
NBP 149.56 Decreased By ▼ -3.13 (-2.05%)
PAEL 45.36 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (7.16%)
PIAHCLA 19.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.64%)
PIBTL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.24%)
POWER 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.28%)
PPL 180.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.37%)
PREMA 40.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-3.03%)
PRL 31.17 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.74%)
PTC 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.9%)
SNGP 116.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-0.83%)
SSGC 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.3%)
TELE 8.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.84%)
TPLP 9.83 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
TREET 23.76 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.11%)
TRG 56.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.99%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.38%)
BR100 15,107 Decreased By -92.5 (-0.61%)
BR30 42,960 Decreased By -63.9 (-0.15%)
KSE100 149,235 Decreased By -1355.7 (-0.9%)
KSE30 45,507 Decreased By -362.3 (-0.79%)
Aug 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-08-22

ECP issues by-polls schedule: Elections on 4 NA, 2 Punjab PA seats on Oct 5

Sardar Sikander Shaheen Published 22 Aug, 2025 06:00am

ISLAMABAD: By-elections on six legislative seats that fell vacant due to the disqualification of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) legislators—four National Assembly and two Punjab Assembly seats— would be held this 5 October.

In this context, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued by-polls schedule for three Faisalabad seats—NA-96, NA-104, and PP-98 on Thursday.

A day earlier too, the ECP issued by-elections schedule for two NA and one PA seats – NA-143 Sahiwal, NA-185 Dera Ghazi Khan and PP-203 Sahiwal.

The total number of PTI lawmakers who have been disqualified by the ECP in over a month has reached 14.

Leader of the Opposition in NA Omar Ayub Khan and Leader of the Opposition in Senate Shibli Faraz are among the PTI lawmakers disqualified by the ECP in consequence of court verdicts.

Other lawmakers are Member National Assembly Rai Haider Ali (NA-96 Faisalabad), MNA Sahibzada Hamid Raza (NA-104 Faisalabad), MNA Rai Hassan Nawaz (NA-143 Sahiwal), MNA Zartaj Gul (NA-185 Dera Ghazi Khan), Member Provincial Assembly Ansar Iqbal (PP-73 Sargodha), MPA Junaid Afzal Sahi (PP-98 Faisalabad) and MPA Rai Murtaza Iqbal (PP-203 Sahiwal) who were disqualified by the respective Anti-Terrorism Courts (ATCs) on 5 August.

This 29 July, the ECP disqualified PTI MNA Abdul Latif over his alleged involvement in 9 May riots.

A day earlier, the ECP disqualified Ejaz Chaudhary, MNA Ahmad Chattha, and Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader Ahmad Khan Bhachar, following their convictions by the ATCs in Sargodha and Lahore on 22 July.

On 16 July, the ECP disqualified Jamshaid Dasti from his NA seat over “false statements and incorrect declaration.”

By-elections on NA-66, Wazirabad, NA-129, Lahore and PP-87 are scheduled on 18 September.

The by-poll on one Senate General seat from Punjab is scheduled on 9 September.

By-elections on four seats stand postponed due to stay orders issued by the respective courts. These are: One general Senate seat from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and four NA seats; NA-1 Chitral, NA-18 Haripur and NA-175 Muzaffargarh.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

elections ECP

Comments

200 characters

ECP issues by-polls schedule: Elections on 4 NA, 2 Punjab PA seats on Oct 5

Nepra hires firm for Halmore’s forensic audit

PD’s arm fails to adjust GENCOs’ staff in Discos

PM opens first-ever business facilitation centre

Karakoram Highway, PR’s ML-1 also in focus: Pakistan, China pledge to back Gwadar Port

Textile sector keeps exports in positive trajectory: PBS

Garment exporters say after meeting with Aurangzeb: ‘RLNG cost arrears recovery put on hold’

Jhal Magsi gas to help country reduce dependence on LNG, PM told

SECP releases statistics for 2024: Insurance industry’s assets soar to Rs3.554trn

Medical items, equipment from China: Customs’ values on import of 36 types fixed

Sick units: SAPM says ‘Industrial revival commission’ to be set up

Read more stories