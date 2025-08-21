BML 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.21%)
Sri Lanka shares end flat; July inflation rises

  • CSE All Share index settled flat at 20,715.49
Reuters Published 21 Aug, 2025 05:44pm
Colombo Stock Exchange logo board is seen at CSE premises in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Photo: Reuters
Colombo Stock Exchange logo board is seen at CSE premises in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Photo: Reuters

Sri Lankan shares closed flat on Thursday, as gains in IT and communication services stocks were offset by losses in consumer staples.

The CSE All Share index settled flat at 20,715.49.

The island nation’s consumer prices rose 0.7% year-on-year in July, after climbing 0.3% in June, the statistics department said on Thursday.

SMB Finance PLC was the top percentage gainer on the CSE All Share index, gaining 33.3%, while Bogala Graphite Lanka PLC was the top percentage loser, falling 12%.

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index fell to 378.3 million shares from 452.2 million in the previous session.

Broad gains lift Sri Lankan shares higher

The equity market’s turnover fell to 10.53 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($34.88 million) from 11.14 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 984.9 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 10.09 billion rupees, the data showed.

