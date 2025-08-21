Sri Lanka shares end flat; July inflation rises

Sri Lankan shares closed flat on Thursday, as gains in IT and communication services stocks were offset by losses in consumer staples.

The CSE All Share index settled flat at 20,715.49.

The island nation’s consumer prices rose 0.7% year-on-year in July, after climbing 0.3% in June, the statistics department said on Thursday.

SMB Finance PLC was the top percentage gainer on the CSE All Share index, gaining 33.3%, while Bogala Graphite Lanka PLC was the top percentage loser, falling 12%.

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index fell to 378.3 million shares from 452.2 million in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover fell to 10.53 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($34.88 million) from 11.14 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 984.9 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 10.09 billion rupees, the data showed.