More monsoon rains deluge various parts of Karachi

Monsoon rains continue to batter Karachi as different parts of the city received moderate to heavy rains on the third consecutive day as well on Thursday.

Rain lashed Orangi Town, Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Baldia Town, Superhighway, Bahria Town, Malir, University Road, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Sharea Faisal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Shah Faisal Town and their adjacent areas, while two days’ rain had already devastated the city’s infrastructure and laid bare claims of the local government as well as utility service providers.

According to Aaj News, at least 19 people have died in rain-related incidents in the port city since Tuesday afternoon as torrential rains wreaked havoc in the highly densely populated megalopolis, plunging many parts of the city into darkness for over 24 hours, damaging road infrastructure and creating traffic chaos.

Moreover, relentless torrential rains have paralysed economic activities in Karachi, causing an estimated Rs15 billion in losses for traders.

The deluge exposed the city’s crumbling infrastructure, with flooded streets, overflowing sewers, and thick sludge deterring customers and preventing shops from reopening.

PM Shehbaz reaches out to political leaders; assures support to handle flood situation

On the other hand, the Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) said repeated electricity breakdown by K-Electric on several of its installations including pumping stations of Dhabeji, Pipri and Hub had badly affected water supply to the metropolis.

The water supply company said many distribution pumping stations were also facing electricity shutdown in the city.

The downpour is taking place as persistent weather system is affecting the province, as per the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The heaviest rainfall in Karachi during the last day has been experienced in Orangi Town (113mm), followed by PAF Faisal Base area (43mm), Korangi (35.6mm), Keamari (31mm) and Jinnah Terminal area (28.4mm).

Earlier today, the PMD forecast Karachi is expected to experience more widespread rain and thunderstorms on Thursday as strong monsoon currents continue to penetrate most parts of Sindh.

The Met Office forecast indicated that scattered moderate rain with few heavy showers will lash the Karachi division and several districts including Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Thatta, Badin, and Umerkot. Additionally, districts in central and upper Sindh, such as Larkana, Sukkur, Shaheed Benazirabad and Dadu, are also likely to receive widespread rain with isolated heavy falls today.

In the mean time, the increased water flow has impacted the region’s barrages. According to the latest data, the Guddu Barrage is experiencing a medium-level flood, while a low-level flood has been reported at the Sukkur Barrage. The Kotri Barrage is currently operating with a normal water flow.

The Met Office warned that high level flood was expected in Guddu Barrage and medium level flood in Sukkur Barrage, with the increase in water inflow.

Authorities have advised residents to take necessary precautions and stay informed about the evolving weather situation.

Monsoon madness: one day, four rides, and a whole lot of Karachi

“Heavy downpour, windstorm and lightning may affect daily routines, urban flooding, water logging in low lying areas and may damage weak structures like roof/wall of Kacha houses, electric poles, bill boards, vehicles and solar panels etc. during the forecast period,” the weather advisory department said.

It also advised farmers to manage their activities keeping in view the weather forecast. Also avoid unnecessary open exposure during thunderstorm and keep livestock in safe shelters to prevent lightning strike, it added.

The meteorological department forecasts continued cloudy skies, intermittent rain, and thunderstorms for the next three days, signalling prolonged challenges for residents and businesses. The persistent adverse weather threatens to exacerbate the crisis, deepening the plight of the city’s commercial sector.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday reached out to the leaders of different political parties and assured them of the cooperation and support of the federal government and its institutions to handle the situation caused by the heavy monsoon rains and consequent floods.

The prime minister telephoned Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and expressed grief over the loss of lives caused by the torrential rains and urban flooding in southern Sindh, particularly Karachi.

He offered full support from the federal government to assist the Sindh government in addressing the emergency situation.