PM Shehbaz reaches out to political leaders; assures support to handle flood situation

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday reached out to the leaders of different political parties and assured them of the cooperation and support of the federal government and its institutions to handle the situation caused by the heavy monsoon rains and consequent floods.

The prime minister telephoned Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and expressed grief over the loss of lives caused by the torrential rains and urban flooding in southern Sindh, particularly Karachi.

He offered full support from the federal government to assist the Sindh government in addressing the emergency situation.

According to Aaj News, At least 19 people have died in rain-related incidents in the port city since Tuesday afternoon as torrential rains wreaked havoc in the highly densely populated megalopolis, causing deaths, plunging many parts of the city into darkness for over 24 hours, damaging road infrastructure and creating traffic congestion.

Relentless torrential rains have paralysed Karachi, halting economic activity and causing an estimated Rs15 billion in losses for traders in just two days, Business Recorder reported.

The deluge exposed the city’s crumbling infrastructure, with flooded streets, overflowing sewers, and thick sludge deterring customers and preventing shops from reopening.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department forecasts continued cloudy skies, intermittent rain, and thunderstorms for the next three days, signaling prolonged challenges for residents and businesses. The persistent adverse weather threatens to exacerbate the crisis, deepening the plight of the city’s commercial sector.

Prime Minister Shehbaz directed National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik to stay in close coordination with the Sindh government, provide all possible assistance to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), and ensure the early warnings to the people about potential risks.

PM’s relief fund for calamity-hit people set up

The prime minister also spoke with Jamaat-e-Islami Amir Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman and Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui.

Discussing with the Jamaat-e-Islami chief the damages caused by recent rains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and ongoing relief activities, PM Shehbaz appreciated Al-Khidmat Foundation’s proactive role in rescue and relief operations.

He also discussed with Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui the recent rains and flood situation in Sindh, as well as potential risks from expected rainfall, assuring full cooperation from NDMA and other federal institutions to address any emergency situation.

Meanwhile, in response to the widespread devastation caused by recent monsoon floods across Pakistan, the federal government has established the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund for floods, earthquakes and other calamities.

In a partial revision to its earlier directive, the Finance Division has withdrawn the clause mandating Cabinet members to contribute one month’s salary to the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund for Flood, Earthquake and Other Calamities.

PM Shehbaz reviews relief efforts for flood-affectees in Pakistan’s northern areas

The Finance Division has issued an official memorandum outlining mandatory salary contributions from senior government officials to bolster the fund.

The catastrophic floods have led to significant loss of life, displacement of communities, and extensive damage to both public and private infrastructure. In light of the humanitarian crisis, the prime minister has directed immediate financial mobilisation from within the federal structure.

According to the memorandum: Cabinet members will contribute one month’s gross salary to the Relief Fund. However, later it was withdrawn. Federal Bureaucracy (BPS 19–22) will donate one day’s gross salary. The deductions will be made from gross pay and allowances, prior to any other deductions. Importantly, these contributions will not be considered part of the employees’ emoluments for income tax or house rent recovery calculations.